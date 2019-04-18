×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix to Open Production Hub in New York City Encompassing 100,000 Square Feet

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix plans to open a new production and office facility in Manhattan — which will provide up to $100 million in investments to New York City and result in hundreds of new jobs, according to New York State Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Netflix’s new corporate offices in the Big Apple will take up 100,000 square feet at 888 Broadway in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. The offices will house 127 new executive employees in NYC that Netflix plans to hire by 2024 — including content acquisition, development, production, legal, publicity and marketing positions — in addition to the company’s 32 current New York-based employees.

In addition, Netflix has leased approximately 161,000 square feet to build six sound stages and support spaces at 333 Johnson Ave. in Brooklyn. Those are expected to house thousands of production jobs within five years, according to state officials.

Under the deal with Netflix, Empire State Development — the state’s economic development agency — has offered up to $4 million in performance-based tax credits over 10 years, which are directly tied to job creation. To receive the full incentive, Netflix must create the 127 jobs by 2024 at its new executive production office and then retain those new jobs (and their existing 32 office jobs) for another five years.

Related

“Netflix is innovative, creative and bold — just like New Yorkers — and the expansion of this cutting-edge company in New York once again demonstrates the Empire State is open for business,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We’re proud Netflix chose New York to grow its business, and we look forward to the jobs, economic activity and world-class productions this project will bring.”

Jason Hariton, Netflix’s director of worldwide studio operations and real estate, said in a statement, “New York has created a film-friendly environment that’s home to some of the best creative and executive talent in the world, and we’re excited to provide a place for them at Netflix with our production hub.”

The building at 888 Broadway (located at 19th Street and Broadway) is owned by Normandy Real Estate Partners. According to Normandy, the building is undergoing a major renovation expected to be completed by summer 2019 that will include a new office lobby and the addition of a penthouse and rooftop patio space.

Netflix and its studio partners have already produced numerous originals in New York, including “Orange Is the New Black,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “She’s Gotta Have It, Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” “Someone Great,” “Private Life” and “Russian Doll.”

For Netflix, the expanded NYC outpost is the latest in a series of recent real-estate moves beyond its headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif.

In L.A., the subscription-streaming company last fall signed a lease to fully occupy all 327,913 square feet of the 13-story EPIC building in Hollywood, adding to its footprint at nearby buildings ICON (325,757 square feet) and CUE (91,953 square feet) located on the Sunset Bronson Studios lot.

Netflix also has taken over ABQ Studios in Albuquerque, N.M., which it acquired for less than $30 million, and earlier this year signed leases for a total of nearly 250,000 square feet of studio and office space in Toronto at Cinespace Studios and Pinewood Toronto Studios.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Digital

  • Ben Silbermann, Evan Sharp. Pinterest co-founder

    Pinterest Shares Up 26% on IPO Day

    Shares of the social pinning service Pinterest traded around 26% above their IPO price on the company’s first day at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday as investors were looking to get in on the latest tech listing. Pinterest’s shares opened at $23.75, 25% above the IPO pricing of $19 per share, with the stock [...]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix to Open Production Hub in New York City Encompassing 100,000 Square Feet

    Netflix plans to open a new production and office facility in Manhattan — which will provide up to $100 million in investments to New York City and result in hundreds of new jobs, according to New York State Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Netflix’s new corporate offices in the Big Apple will take up 100,000 square [...]

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Has Lost Over 90% of Its Subscribers in Less Than a Year (Report)

    MoviePass users apparently hit the exits en masse after it scaled back the number of movies users could see each month: The flailing cinema-subscription provider has seen its subscriber rolls plunge from a peak of more than 3 million to just 225,000 in under a year, according to a new report. The numbers were reported [...]

  • The Nashville, Tenn. downtown area and

    Nashville City Council Sides With Songwriters Against Streamers’ CRB Appeal

    Nashville city leaders have sided against the streaming services Amazon, Spotify, Google and SiriusXM/Pandora in the appeal of the Copyright Royalty Board’s decision that would give songwriters a pay raise. The Nashville Metro Council adopted the resolution as part of its consent agenda earlier this week, although the move is “purely symbolic” and the streamers [...]

  • YouTube Comes to Fire TV as

    Fire TV Gets Official YouTube App, Amazon Video Goes Live on Google Devices

    Amazon and Google have finally made peace: The two companies have agreed to bring their video services to each other’s devices in the coming months. At that point, Fire TV users will be able to access the official YouTube app, and Chromecast and Android TV users will finally be able to watch Amazon Video. The [...]

  • Verizon Media Launches 5G Studio in

    Verizon Media Opens 8 Studios Globally, Including 5G Studio in Los Angeles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Verizon Media, the telco’s content subsidiary formerly known as Oath, has been busy building out its network of video production facilities around the world: In the first few months of this year, Verizon Media opened or upgraded studios in New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong, Brazil and Australia. In addition, it also launched a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad