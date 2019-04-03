Netflix Prices for All U.S. Customers Will Increase in May 2019

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix TV screen
CREDIT: Isopix/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix is about to get pricier: The streamer this week began notifying U.S. customers that its previously announced fee hikes will take effect starting with May 2019 billing cycles.

The company announced higher pricing for all plans — representing its biggest price increase to date — in January, with the new rates applying to new subscribers immediately. Now existing customers are going to see their fees go up as well.

Under the new pricing, Netflix’s Standard plan (with two HD streams) increases by $2 per month, from $10.99 to $12.99. The Premium plan, which provides up to four Ultra HD streams, is increasing from $13.99 to $15.99 per month and the Basic plan (one non-HD stream) is going up for the first time, from $7.99 to $8.99 per month.

The company has told customers that it’s raising prices to “continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience.”

Will the price hikes hurt Netflix? Wall Street isn’t expecting a mass exodus of subscribers, although there will inevitably be a certain number of customers who will cancel their Netflix accounts. It’s worth noting that when Netflix last raised rates in the fourth quarter of 2017, that resulted in minimal cancellations and no noticeable slowdown in net subscriber additions.

Related

Meanwhile, analysts have projected Netflix will rake in around $1 billion in additional top-line revenue in 2019 from the rate hikes in the U.S. alone. As of the end of 2018, Netflix reported 58.5 million U.S. streaming customers (out of 139 million worldwide).

For now, Netflix remains one of the most powerful brands in media — a position that reinforces its pricing power. The company was the fastest-growing U.S. brand from 2018-19 in terms of its increase in estimated brand value, according to consulting firm Brand Finance. Netflix was the No. 3 “most loved” brand in America overall, behind Amazon and Google, and was No. 1 among millennials, per a Morning Consult 2019 survey released Wednesday.

Even at $12.99 per month, Netflix’s Standard plan — its most popular package — still undercuts HBO Now ($15 per month) although it’s now going to cost more than Hulu’s ad-free VOD plan ($11.99 per month). According to a report last fall by Wall Street analyst firm Piper Jaffray, Netflix has been in a solid position to raise streaming prices on a regular basis, based on its survey of about 1,100 U.S. Netflix users that found 71% said they felt content on the service has improved.

Netflix’s price increases come ahead of streaming VOD launches by Disney, Apple, AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Comcast’s NBCUniversal — and by charging higher fees, Netflix, as the market leader, may actually put a damper on uptake for rival SVOD offerings.

The boom in subscription streaming services has resulted in a feeling of “subscription fatigue,” according to Deloitte’s 2019 Digital Media Trends survey. Almost half (47%) of U.S. consumers say they’re frustrated by the growing number of subscriptions and services required to watch what they want.

Consider that U.S. consumers are willing to spend a total of around $38 per month for all their streaming services, according to research firm Magid. With Netflix’s $13-per-month Standard plan now around one-third of that, that means there’s even less share of wallet for the rest of the SVOD market.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Digital

  • Netflix TV screen

    Netflix Prices for All U.S. Customers Will Increase in May 2019

    Netflix is about to get pricier: The streamer this week began notifying U.S. customers that its previously announced fee hikes will take effect starting with May 2019 billing cycles. The company announced higher pricing for all plans — representing its biggest price increase to date — in January, with the new rates applying to new [...]

  • Cardi B, Juice WRLD, More Inducted

    Cardi B, Juice WRLD, More Inducted Into Spotify’s RapCaviar ‘Pantheon’

    Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith and Gunna have been announced as the 2019 inductees to Spotify’s RapCaviar “Pantheon,” the streaming giant announced. Last year, Spotify created the Pantheon, which includes life-sized sculptures of the biggest breakthrough artists of the year, “cultural disruptors who are making an undeniable impact on hip-hop.” According to the rather [...]

  • John Legend's Voice Finally Arrives on

    Google Assistant Gets John Legend Voice, With a Little Help From A.I.

    Ever wanted to casually chat with John Legend? Now you can, in the comfort of your own home no less, thanks to a new Google Assistant mode that makes use of Legend’s voice to respond to everyday queries about the weather, random factoids and more. However, there’s a twist to this: The responses aren’t just [...]

  • viacom logo

    T-Mobile Inks Viacom Content Deal for Upcoming Wireless TV Services

    Viacom is coming to T-Mobile’s over-the-top wireless TV packages — which promise to let consumers to fully cut the cable cord — under a broad content-distribution agreement. Under the multiyear deal announced Wednesday, Viacom’s portfolio of networks including MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and Paramount will become part of T-Mobile’s new mobile video services slated [...]

  • Netflix Buys Philippines Horror Film 'Aurora'

    Netflix Buys Philippines Horror Film 'Aurora' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Aurora,” a horror thriller directed by Yam Laranas (“The Road,” “Sigaw”) has been acquired by Netflix. It is one of the first films from The Philippines to be picked up by the global streaming giant and will play out from April 25. With a screenplay by Laranas and Gin de Mesa, the film sees a [...]

  • Dave & Buster's Gets a 'Star

    'Star Trek: Dark Remnant' VR Experience Goes Live at Dave & Buster's

    Dave & Buster’s is doubling down on virtual reality: The gaming restaurant chain launched a new “Star Trek” VR experience at 122 of its locations across North America Tuesday that allows players to rescue the “Enterprise” from space debris and evil Klingons. “Star Trek: Dark Remnant” puts up to 4 players aboard the U.S.S. Galileo, [...]

  • Eko - FBE - Epic Night

    Walmart-Backed Eko to Launch FBE's Interactive Series 'Epic Night,' Starring Jacob Latimore, Sasha Pieterse, Karan Brar, Jessica Sula (EXCLUSIVE)

    Interactive video company Eko, which counts Walmart as a major investor, is looking to raise the wattage of its upcoming slate of originals — including “Epic Night,” a college-party adventure from digital studio FBE. “Epic Night” stars Jacob Latimore (“The Chi,” “Maze Runner”), Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Inherent Vice”), Karan Brar (“Diary of a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad