×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Netflix’s Latest Price Hike Spur a Customer Backlash?

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
birdbox Sandra Bullock
CREDIT: Saeed Adyani

Netflix is rolling out its biggest price increase to date — including hiking the standard HD plan from $10.99 to $12.99 per month — for all subscribers in the U.S. and parts of Latin America.

The obvious risk: Some customers will see the higher prices as a reason to bail on Netflix, while there’s also the chance the increase will put a damper on new subscriber acquisition. Is the subscription VOD leader pushing its luck?

Netflix, which has reams of data at its disposal to make such business decisions, appears confident that the risk of any consumer backlash is outweighed by the substantial lift in revenue it’s expecting with the fee increases. Analysts project Netflix will see around $1 billion in additional top-line revenue in 2019 from the rate hikes, assuming there’s not a mass exodus of subscribers.

And investors are bullish on Netflix’s move to flex its pricing biceps: The stock rose 6.5% on Tuesday, to close at a three-month high of $354.64 per share.

Sure, nobody is really happy about paying more for what’s ostensibly the same product. But analysts noted that even at $12.99 per month, Netflix’s standard plan represents a great entertainment value, especially compared with traditional pay-TV bundles. And its most popular plan is still two bucks less than HBO Now ($15 per month).

Related

“We don’t believe that [the price increases] will slow subscriber growth, as the new price points remain competitive relative to Netflix’s volume of original and licensed content,” said Neil Begley, SVP at credit rating firm Moody’s.

With Netflix’s U.S. subscriber base at around 60 million, an average monthly increase of $1.50 per sub would bring in $90 million more per month — or $1.08 billion per year in the U.S. alone, per Begley’s assumptions. And to the extent that Netflix raises prices in international markets, that top-line number could more than double, he added. Begley believes Netflix will reach 200 million total paying subscribers in 2021 and will achieve break-even free cash flow by 2023.

It could be Netflix execs feel the time is right to throw the switch given momentum behind its original content: Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” picked up Golden Globes wins and has Oscars buzz, and then there was Netflix’s claim that 45 million member accounts watched at least 70% of Sandra Bullock-starrer “Bird Box,” bolstered by Nielsen data. Netflix also banked a company-record 23 trophies at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

But at least one Wall Street analyst is warning that the Netflix price hike will weigh on U.S. subscriber growth. That’s Wedbush Securities’ Michael Pachter, well known for his bearish calls on Netflix. Currently, the analyst has an “underperform” rating on Netflix’s stock, with a 12-month price target of $150 per share (less than half the price it’s currently trading at).

In Pachter’s analysis, Netflix has “fully penetrated” households with above-median income, suggesting that future domestic growth would have to come from lower-income households (i.e. more price-sensitive consumers). “[T]he latest price increase may slow domestic subscriber growth dramatically this year,” the analyst wrote in a note Tuesday.

It’s not an unreasonable point. Netflix’s growth among low-income Americans flatlined in 2018 while Hulu and YouTube paid streaming services continued to add new users, according to data from Earnin, a service that targets lower-income consumers by providing cash advances on their paychecks.

But other research has backed up Netflix’s relative pricing power. In a report last November, Piper Jaffray analysts postulated that Netflix was in a solid position to raise streaming prices on a regular basis. That’s based on the firm’s survey of about 1,100 U.S. Netflix users that found 71% said they felt content on the service has improved. “We believe, as long as the vast majority of subscribers perceive that the service is improving, Netflix will be positioned to periodically increase price,” the analyst team led by Michael Olson wrote in a note.

Actually, Netflix’s price increases more likely will affect subscription rates of other pay-streaming services, according to Mike Bloxham, SVP of global media and entertainment at consulting firm Magid. Netflix subscribers are less likely to cancel their service than customers of any other streaming platform, according to Magid’s research. In addition, the firm has found that consumers are willing to spend a total of around $38 per month for all their streaming services — which could mean Netflix’s price increases will prompt consumers end their subscriptions to other services.

“Due to [Netflix’s] strong market position, although this won’t necessarily be a popular move, the number of subscribers that will actually churn out of the service as a result will be minimal,” Bloxham predicted.

The Netflix price increases come as Disney, AT&T’s WarnerMedia and Comcast’s NBCUniversal are each poised to launch streaming services of various flavors over the next year. Netflix’s fee hikes indicate that the company has “no interest in a price war for subscribers,” Craig Moffett and Michael Nathanson, principal analysts at MoffettNathanson, wrote in a blog post Tuesday. “Theirs is, instead, a spending war against competitors — even Amazon — who are not willing to play that game.”

Compared with traditional media companies, Netflix still has carte blanche from investors to keep up its aggressive pace of content investment.

“Netflix seems to be betting that the game isn’t (just) to open an insurmountable gap between themselves and their would-be competitors in terms of the size of their subscriber bases, but instead in the sheer tonnage of what they produce in their studios in order to feed the beast,” Moffett and Nathanson wrote.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Digital

  • Snap Inc

    Snap CFO Tim Stone to Leave Company

    Snapchat corporate parent Snap Inc. is facing another major executive departure: The company’s chief financial officer Tim Stone is on his way out, Snap revealed in a regulatory filing Tuesday afternoon. Stone will stay with the company to find a new candidate for his position for the time being, according to the filing. His last [...]

  • birdbox Sandra Bullock

    Will Netflix's Latest Price Hike Spur a Customer Backlash?

    Netflix is rolling out its biggest price increase to date — including hiking the standard HD plan from $10.99 to $12.99 per month — for all subscribers in the U.S. and parts of Latin America. The obvious risk: Some customers will see the higher prices as a reason to bail on Netflix, while there’s also [...]

  • Alex Jones Infowars

    Roku Faces Criticism Over Infowars Channel

    Streaming device maker Roku faced a backlash Tuesday over its decision to carry a channel for Infowars, the controversial website of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. The company responded by saying that Infowars wasn’t currently violating its terms of use. The uproar over Roky carrying Infowars comes a few months after most other major platforms, [...]

  • BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie'

    BTS 'Burn the Stage: The Movie' Documentary Set to Hit YouTube Premium Service

    “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” a documentary following K-pop group BTS on their 2017 concert tour, will be streaming on the YouTube Premium subscription service starting this Friday. The movie is based on the previous YouTube original series “BTS: Burn the Stage.” Since its release in theaters worldwide last November, “Burn the Stage: The Movie” has [...]

  • Sofia Coppola Bill Murray

    Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray Reteam on Apple and A24's First Co-Production

    Apple has officially entered the feature film world. Apple and A24 have teamed up on their first film under their recently formed partnership with “On the Rocks,” Sofia Coppola’s next pic, reteaming her with her “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray along with Rashida Jones. Coppola will direct from a script she wrote. Coppola and [...]

  • Fire TV Stick Gets A No-Cost

    Fire TV Stick Gets Voice Control Upgrade

    Amazon is giving its Fire TV streaming stick a no-cost upgrade: The company will include its Alexa voice remote with device controls with the Fire TV stick going forward, while keeping the price at $39.99. The new remote, which was previously only available with the slightly pricier Fire TV 4K stick, includes both a power [...]

  • Bob Bakish CES

    Listen: Viacom CEO Bob Bakish Reveals His M&A Strategy

    Don’t expect Bob Bakish to blindly follow the rest of Big Media into its consolidation craze. Viacom’s CEO made clear his company can go it alone even as competing conglomerates seem engaged in a race for scale. “Viacom doesn’t really require a transformational deal,” he said during a keynote Q&A last week at Variety’s CES [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad