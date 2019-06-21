×
Netflix Is Testing a Pop-out Player for Desktop Viewing

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Office workers rejoice: Netflix is looking at ways to make it even easier to sneak in a little of your favorite shows while you are waiting for that email response that is holding everything up. The company is currently testing a pop-out player as part of its web interface.

The player, which Engadget was first to report on, effectively allows users to keep their stream going in a small foreground window while they continue to do other work. Asked about it, a Netflix spokesperson responded by sending the following image:

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix regularly tests a wide variety of features with subsets of their audience. Some of these features eventually find their way into the Netflix product and become available to all members, while others simply get ditched.

Another feature the company is currently testing: An Instagram-like social feed in its mobile app that combines trailers with photos and plugs for upcoming shows.

