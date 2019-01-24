×
Netflix Pacts With Hilton on Hotel In-Room Streaming — But Only for Small Fraction of Rooms

CREDIT: Courtesy of Hilton

Netflix is streaming directly on TVs in select Hilton rooms, but for now only a few U.S. guests will be able to take advantage of the feature.

Hilton is offering access to Netflix service in about 1,800 of its “Connected Rooms” in the United States — just 0.2% of the hotel chain’s 895,000-room global footprint. In 2019, Hilton said it plans to roll out the technology to “tens of thousands” of additional rooms across the U.S. and deploy it to its first non-U.S. locations.

Netflix offers in-room streaming under deals with several other chains for in select locations, including Marriott International Hotels, Starwood Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels, Best Western Hotels, Wyndham Hotels, Hyatt Hotels and InterContinental Hotels.

Hilton first launched its Connected Room concept in late 2017, letting guests control the temperature, lights and TV from their mobile device or TV remote. Last year, Hilton inked a deal with Showtime to provide complimentary streaming access to the premium programmer’s service for Connected Rooms guests, in addition to access to YouTube and a handful of other streaming apps.

To access Netflix in Hilton’s Connected Rooms, guests can use the Hilton Honors app on a mobile device and then add Netflix (and other streaming media providers and TV channels) to their list of “favorites” for easy access. Guests who prefer the TV remote can press the remote’s “Netflix” button, which powers on the TV and goes directly to the Netflix login screen.

“We know our guests want to feel connected while traveling, just as they do at home, so we’re giving them seamless access to their favorite Netflix shows, films and specials while on the road,” said Noelle Eder, EVP and chief information and digital officer for Hilton.

Bill Holmes, Netflix’s head of business development for Netflix, added, “This partnership extends our commitment to enabling our members to watch their favorite Netflix series, movies and specials wherever and whenever they want, and we’re thrilled to be bringing our service to Hilton guests all over the world.”

Guests without a Netflix account will be able to sign up on the spot in their room and start watching immediately, while current Netflix members can start watching exactly where they left off before checking in. Hilton’s Connected Room platform retains guests’ login information during their stay and clears it automatically upon checkout (unless they choose to clear it sooner through the TV).

