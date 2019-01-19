Netflix Original Movies: What to Look Forward To in 2019

Following the biggest fourth-quarter worldwide subscriber gain ever and some controversy around increased prices in the U.S., Netflix looks to keep its momentum going into 2019.

From Jan. 18 through March, the streaming site will release 10 original films, including action-packed thrillers, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi, quirky comedies, inspirational dramas, an artistic horror movie and a viral documentary.

Subscribers can watch the action flick “Close,” documentary “Fyre” and sci-fi movie “IO,” while “Polar” with Mads Mikkelsen drops next week. February kicks off with the horrific “Velvet Buzzsaw” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, and Steven Soderbergh and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s “High Flying Bird” comes a week later. Comedies “The Breaker Upperers” and “Paddleton” round out the month. Finally, March brings two films based on true stories, “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind” and “The Dirt.”

Close (Jan. 18)

Noomi Rapace stars as a counter-terrorist expert in this action thriller inspired by the real life of one of the world’s top female bodyguards, Jacquie Davis. Her latest job to protect a young, wealthy heiress should be easy, but an attempted kidnapping forces them to go on the run and fight for their lives.

Fyre (Jan. 18)

Not to be outdone by Hulu’s recent documentary, Netflix is releasing its own behind-the-scenes look at the downfall of the infamous 2017 Fyre music festival. Created by Emmy-nominated director Chris Smith, the documentary details how convicted felon Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule’s utopian festival turned out to be a scam targeting millennial influencers.

IO (Jan. 18)

After Earth became toxic and inhospitable, a scientist, played by Margaret Qualley, remained on the planet to find a solution for humanity’s survival. When she meets a fellow survivor, played by Anthony Mackie, she must decide between completing her research on Earth or journeying with him to a human colony on Jupiter’s moon, Io.

Polar (Jan. 25)

Mads Mikkelsen plays The Black Kaiser, the world’s greatest assassin, who begins to settle into retirement when his former employer puts out a hit on him for being a liability to the deadly organization. Based on the hit comic of the same name, the former hitman must defend his innocent neighbor, played by Vanessa Hudgens, against a swarm of fellow killers.

Velvet Buzzsaw (Feb. 1)

“Nightcrawler” director Dan Gilroy and Jake Gyllenhaal reunite for a horror film set in the contemporary art world of Los Angeles. A deceased artist’s paintings come to life to haunt fellow critics played by Toni Collette, Daveed Diggs and Rene Russo.

High Flying Bird (Feb. 8)

Director Steven Soderbergh and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney craft a sports drama that looks at a legal battle between a pro basketball league and sports agents caught in a lockout. Starring André Holland, Melvin Gregg, Zazie Beetz and Kyle MacLachlan, the film has appearances by NBA players Reggie Jackson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell.

The Breaker Upperers (Feb. 15)

Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek both write, direct and star in this New Zealand comedy about two women who run an agency to break up couples for cash. After 15 years of successful business, the pair’s friendship and consciences are tested when an old victim returns.

Paddleton (Feb. 22)

In this comedy, Mark Duplass and Ray Romano play two misfit neighbors who go on a road trip after one of them is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Despite facing their own mortality, the two never lose their senses of humor or their shared love of their made-up game, Paddleton.

The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (March 1)

Based on the true story of William Kamkwamba, this British drama follows the 13-year-old boy in Malawi as he invents a makeshift wind turbine to save his family and village from famine. The film stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Noma Dumezweni, Joseph Marcell and Aïssa Maïga.

The Dirt (March 22)

Based on the autobiography of Mötley Crüe, this drama details the group’s rise to become one of the world’s most famous heavy metal bands. Machine Gun Kelly plays drummer Tommy Lee, Iwan Rheon plays guitarist Mick Mars, Daniel Webber plays singer Vince Neil, and Douglas Booth plays bassist Nikki Sixx.