Netflix to Adapt Gabriel García Márquez’s ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ as Series

Todd Spangler

Gabriel Garcia Marquez Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez at an undisclosed location. The University of Texas on refused to disclose what it paid for the archive of Colombian novelist and Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez and said it will ask the state attorney general for permission to keep those details secret. The writer died on April 17, 2014Gabriel Garcia Marquez Archive
CREDIT: Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Netflix has acquired rights to adapt Gabriel García Márquez’s masterwork “One Hundred Years of Solitude” as a new series.

Netflix will produce a Spanish-language original series based on the novel, first published in 1967 and since that time has sold an estimated 50 million copies around the world and has been translated into 46 languages. The Nobel Prize-winning author died in 2014 at 87.

García Márquez’s sons Rodrigo Garcia and Gonzalo García Barcha will serve as executive producers on the series, which will be filmed mainly in Colombia. Netflix didn’t announce other details for the “One Hundred Years of Solitude” project.

“For decades our father was reluctant to sell the film rights to Cien Años de Soledad because he believed that it could not be made under the time constraints of a feature film, or that producing it in a language other than Spanish would not do it justice,” Rodrigo Garcia said in a statement. He continued, “But in the current golden age of series, with the level of talented writing and directing, the cinematic quality of content, and the acceptance by worldwide audiences of programs in foreign languages, the time could not be better to bring an adaptation to the extraordinary global viewership that Netflix provides. We are excited to support Netflix and the filmmakers in this venture, and eager to see the final product.”

“We are incredibly honored to be entrusted with the first filmed adaptation of One Hundred Years of Solitude, a timeless and iconic story from Latin America that we are thrilled to share with the world,” said Francisco Ramos, Vice President, Spanish Language Originals for Netflix. “We know our members around the world love watching Spanish-language films and series and we feel this will be a perfect match of project and our platform.”

