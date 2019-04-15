Netflix, Mark Millar Announce ‘Space Bandits’ Female-Led Sci-Fi Comic Book

Netflix and Mark Millar have announced their latest comic book project: “Space Bandits,” a female led sci-fi story.

“Space Bandits” is described by Millar as a female “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” set in space “with a massive and exciting cast of characters.” Artist Matteo Scalera will illustrate the comic-book translation of this original Netflix property, published by Image Comics.

Netflix acquired Millarworld, run by Mark and Lucy Millar, in August 2017. In addition to continuing to publish comics from Millarworld, Netflix plans develop films, TV shows and kids’ series based on its portfolio of character and comic book franchises. Millarworld’s titles include “Kick-Ass, “Kingsman,” “Wanted,” “Reborn,” “Empress,” and “Jupiter’s Legacy.”

In “Space Bandits,” Thena Khole and Cody Blue are among the universe’s most wanted felons. Each the leader of their own criminal operations, they run heists across the galaxies—hopping from ship to ship to fleece everyone inside. But when both women are betrayed by their treacherous crews, the bandits only have one thing on their minds: revenge.

“In a world with a billion superhero properties and gloomy, rain-soaked dystopian sci-fi, there’s a gap in the market for sci-fi that’s upbeat and fun,” Mark Millar commented. “I wanted to combine all this into a big, high-octane story. I’ve been working on this as a property for Netflix since last summer and now I’m being joined by the brilliant Matteo Scalera for the comic-book translation of this story. The guy’s a genius and I’ve followed him for years. Having him draw this is like someone you’ve always had a crush on going out on a date with you. He’s just amazing.”

As a special bonus, and available to order at the same time, is a limited edition series of Space Bandits Legends Covers, featuring Miller’s all-time favorite comic-book artists–artists Miller was obsessed with in high school, and whom he has wanted to work with for years.

The first of these five very limited edition covers will be illustrated by comic-book legend Howard Chaykin, and will retail for the same price as a comic-book cost when Mark was in high school — 75 cents. All other covers will retail at the regular $3.99 price.

Space Bandits #1 will be available in stores on Wednesday, July 3. The final order cutoff deadline is June 10. Space Bandits #1 also will be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including the official Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.