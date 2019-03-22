Netflix Will Lose Disney’s ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars,’ James Bond Movies in April 2019

More Disney content is about to roll off Netflix: The 2008 “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” animated movie as well as six seasons of the subsequent “Clone Wars” series are among the titles set to leave the streaming service next month.

According to Netflix, the original Lucasfilm movie along with “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” Seasons 1-5 and “Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions” will expire as of April 7, 2019. The TV series had aired on Cartoon Network from 2008-12. The story is set in the period between the “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith” movies.

Disney announced the end of its exclusive output deal with Netflix summer of 2017, when the Mouse House also announced plans to launch its own direct-to-consumer streaming rival. Dubbed “Disney+,” the service will be the exclusive home in the U.S. for SVOD access to new releases from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, including “Toy Story 4,” “Frozen 2,” and the live-action remake of “The Lion King.”

Disney-owned titles are beginning to leave Netflix. In March, those included the 2017 live-action “Beauty and the Beast” remake, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, and Johnny Depp-starrer “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.”

Last year, Lucasfilm announced that an all-new season of “Clone Wars” will be produced exclusively for Disney+, slated for a late 2019 debut.

Meanwhile, all 11 James Bond films that Netflix just added in February under a pact with MGM will be rolling off on April 1: “Casino Royale,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” “Die Another Day,” “Goldfinger,” “Live and Let Die,” “Octopussy,” “The Living Daylights,” “The Man with the Golden Gun,” “The Spy Who Loved Me,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “You Only Live Twice.”

Also leaving Netflix as of April 1: “American Pie,” “Billy Madison,” “Blue Mountain State” Seasons 1-3, “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood,” “Happy Feet,” “Happy Gilmore,” “Heat,” “I Love You, Man,” “L.A. Confidential,” “Luther” Seasons 1-4, “Pokémon: XY” Seasons 1-2, “Seven,” “Sex and the City: The Movie,” and “Wallander” Seasons 1-4. Others rolling off the service are “Raw” (April 4), “Video Game High School” Seasons 1-3 (April 13), and “Silver Linings Playbook” (April 18).

At the same time, Netflix has a slew of new content teed up for April.

Netflix originals set to premiere include stand-up special “Kevin Hart: Irresponsible” (April 2); nature docu-series “Our Planet” (April 5), narrated by David Attenborough, from the creators of “Planet Earth”; film “Unicorn Store” (April 5), starring Brie Larson in her directorial debut alongside Samuel L. Jackson; “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!” Season 6 (April); “You vs. Wild” (April 10), an interactive adventure series in the vein if “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” in which viewers make decisions to help Bear Grylls survive in the harshest environments on Earth; supernatural drama “Chambers,” starring Uma Thurman; and anime series “Ultraman” (April 1), co-produced by Japanese studios Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts.

Licensed titles coming to Netflix in April 2019 include “New Girl” Season 7, “All the President’s Men,” “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967), “Deliverance,” “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood,” “Evolution,” “Freddy vs. Jason,” “Friday the 13th” (2009), “I Am Legend,” “Lakeview Terrace,” “Monster House,” “Obsessed,” “Penelope,” “Pineapple Express,” “Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S2,” “P.S. I Love You,” “Snatch,” “Spy Kids,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D,” “The Bone Collector,” “The Fifth Element,” “The Golden Compass,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” (parts 1 and 2), and “Valkyrie.”