Netflix Launching ‘Little Black Mirror’ Spinoff Starring Maia Mitchell, Lele Pons, Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita and More

To promote next month’s premiere of “Black Mirror” season 5, Netflix is launching a spinoff of three shorts — “Little Black Mirror,” with a cast that includes an ensemble of Latinx social-media stars.

The three “mini-stories,” aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences, will key off the tech-dystopian universe of Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones’ anthology series.

“Little Black Mirror” stars Maia Mitchell (“The Fosters,” “The Last Summer”), Rudy Mancuso, Juanpa Zurita, Lele Pons, Anwar Jibawi, Hannah Stocking, Jeff Wittek, Delaney Glazer and Alesso.

The trio of “Little Black Mirror” episodes will be released on YouTube on May 26, June 2 and June 6, on the Netflix América Latina channel. The episodes were directed and scored by musician-actor Rudy Mancuso, who is managed by Shots Studios (which also manages digital influencers Pons, Alesso, Stocking and Jibawi).

Season 5 of “Black Mirror” will launch June 5 on Netflix worldwide, comprising just three episodes, diving into humanity’s fraught relationship with social media, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality. The latest installment stars Miley Cyrus — as a troubled pop singer — as well as Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, Andrew Scott, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

Watch the “Little Black Mirror” trailer: