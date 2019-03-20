×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Will Test Character-Driven Video Previews for Its Kids Content

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix is getting ready to try a new thing to help younger viewers discover new shows: The video service will start testing character-driven video previews of some of its shows later this year, executives revealed during a press event in Los Angeles Tuesday.

The test, which will be rolled out on some members’ TV devices first, will present young viewers with a dedicated row of video previews for shows matched to their taste. But instead of simply playing trailers, or the short snippets Netflix has been using as teasers on TV devices for some time, Netflix decided to do special cuts of promotional videos that are narrated by a show’s main character.

Viewers may for instance get to hear from “Hilda,” the star of the show of the same name, talk about her love for the wilderness. Scrolling further, they may have Rayla talking about the “Dragon Prince” adventures, or get to know the robot at the center of “Project 77.”

“They’re shorter, they’re in the character’s voice and they’re focused on the character,” explained Netflix TV product innovation director Cameron Johnson. “They’re not telling you the full arc of the story, they’re just saying: This is who this character is.”

Netflix will test the new previews in the wild with a subsection of its audience, and then evaluate the results to determine whether the previews will be made available more widely.

The streaming giant has long paid special attention to younger viewers, rolling out a dedicated user interface for children all the way back in 2011. Netflix has also ramped up its spending on kids content, both licensing shows and producing a number of originals for children. That strategy seems to be working for the company: 60 percent of Netflix’s audience watches some kids and family programming every month, according to Netflix kids and family vice president Melissa Cobb.

CREDIT: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Netflix kids and family vice president Melissa Cobb and Netflix TV product innovation director Cameron Johnson at the company’s Lab Days press event.

Last month, over 50 million profiles streamed something from Netflix’s dedicated kids experience, added Johnson. And as the streaming service moves from a primary focus of licensed content around well-known I.P. to original productions with new characters, discovery needs to change as well, argued Cobb.

“We have more original content now, and we are finding that it becomes a destination for those new original shows,” she said. “That is really changing the dynamic of the kids profile.”

Netflix’s efforts to introduce kids to new characters could also be a reprieve for parents whose offspring has been torturing them by watching the same episodes of the same show over and over again. At least that’s the hope of Johnson. ”I have kids as well and I see some of the same patterns,” he said. “So I have a strong incentive to say: how can this product help you find another favorite show, and another favorite show?”

Johnson and Cobb shared insights into their work as part of Netflix’s Lab Days, a two-day press event held at the company’s Los Angeles offices. Netflix also used the event to announce two new interactive shows, “You vs. Wild” Starring Bear Grylls and the animated children’s show “Battle Kitty.”

Executives also used the event to talk about Netflix’s approach towards cancelling shows, and the reasons Netflix won’t be part of Apple’s TV service.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Digital

  • Netflix to Test Special Video Previews

    Netflix Will Test Character-Driven Video Previews for Its Kids Content

    Netflix is getting ready to try a new thing to help younger viewers discover new shows: The video service will start testing character-driven video previews of some of its shows later this year, executives revealed during a press event in Los Angeles Tuesday. The test, which will be rolled out on some members’ TV devices [...]

  • Epic Games Unveils $100 Million 'MegaGrants'

    Epic Games Unveils $100 Million 'MegaGrants' For Film, Game, Other Creators

    Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney kicked off the company’s annual Game Developers Conference keynote with some big news for creators: a commitment to hand out $100 million to game makers, film and TV creators, students, educators, tool developers, essentially anyone working to enhance 3D graphics and inspire creativity. The Epic MegaGrants is an [...]

  • Google's Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA,

    Google's Cloud Platform Pushes Into AAA, Stadia Won't Require its Use

    News Wednesday that Ubisoft’s “The Division 2” runs on Google Cloud is the latest example of the company’s push to expand its services beyond the barebone resources for mobile titles, to rich, expansive support for major AAA games. “We were traditionally focused on mobile because of the strength of ‘Pokemon Go,’ but we have also [...]

  • One Day at a Time Canceled

    Why Netflix Will Keep Breaking Hearts and Cancelling Shows

    Netflix vice president of product Todd Yellin borrowed a line from one of the company’s newest stars this week to describe what makes its service special: “How do we measure success? Three letters: joy,” Yellin said to pictures from “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” during a press event in Los Angeles. “If people enjoy our [...]

  • Oculus Rift S Won't Require External

    New Oculus Rift S Won't Require External Sensors Hits Spring 2019 For $399

    The redesigned Oculus Rift S won’t require external sensors to work, features a higher resolution display, improved optics, and the ability to quickly see the real world around a user through the headset’s built-in cameras. The new Rift hits this spring for $399, Oculus announced Wednesday. The headset is named the S rather than the [...]

  • HTC Vive Headset

    Doctors Look to Virtual Reality to Treat Chronic Pain

    Virtual reality is a technology with seemingly limitless potential, not just in the gaming space, but across a range of industries. The health field, in particular, is interested in the potential applications of VR tech to assist patients suffering from chronic pain. In his talk at GDC, David Putrino, Ph.D., walked through his organization’s efforts [...]

  • Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to

    Game Industry Has Mixed Reactions to Google Stadia

    Google’s new game streaming platform Stadia made its debut at GDC. Although still missing some intangible details (namely, pricing or a launch date), publishers and developers still have thoughts on this ambitious attempt at bringing streaming to the mainstream. Stadia debuted with Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed as a key franchise for the platform. Ubisoft co-founder Yves [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad