‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Comedy Channel Sets SiriusXM Launch

SiriusXM and Netflix announced the launch of Netflix Is a Joke Radio, a full-time comedy channel piggybacking on the streamer’s stand-up comedy lineup. The channel, debuting April 15, marks the first time Netflix has teamed with another subscription-media company to distribute content.

The channel will feature highlights from comedians in Netflix’s comedy specials, including Adam Sandler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Gabriel Iglesias, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Ken Jeong, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Trevor Noah, and Wanda Sykes.

In addition, segments from Netflix’s future stand-up specials will debut on Netflix Is a Joke Radio and will also broadcast clips of Netflix’s comedy talk shows and other comedic content from the service. The channel plans to introduce an original daily show, featuring celebrity guests and comedians discussing pop culture and hot topics of the day.

The companies previously announced a pact for the channel last summer.

“Netflix Is A Joke Radio on SiriusXM will be an audio extension of our award winning stand-up comedy on Netflix,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in announcing the launch. “We are thrilled to feature some of the greatest and funniest performers in the world with highlights from Netflix shows as well as original programming that further celebrates the art of comedy, and we are excited to do this in partnership with SiriusXM.”

Related Ryan Murphy Adapting 'The Prom' Musical For Netflix Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

The new channel with Netflix launches as SiriusXM continues to grow its comedy programming. That includes Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel, for which Hart hosts a regular show, as well as a regular series with Ricky Gervais. Other original comedy programs on SiriusXM include those hosted by Larry the Cable Guy, Jeff Foxworthy, Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Nikki Glaser. The satellite and streaming radio company also has produced audio documentaries on comedians such as Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Garry Shandling.

Watch the sizzle reel for “Netflix Is a Joke Radio”: