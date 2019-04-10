×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Netflix Is a Joke’ Comedy Channel Sets SiriusXM Launch

By

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix-radio-SiriusXM
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix/SiriusXM

SiriusXM and Netflix announced the launch of Netflix Is a Joke Radio, a full-time comedy channel piggybacking on the streamer’s stand-up comedy lineup. The channel, debuting April 15, marks the first time Netflix has teamed with another subscription-media company to distribute content.

The channel will feature highlights from comedians in Netflix’s comedy specials, including Adam Sandler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Gabriel Iglesias, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Ken Jeong, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Trevor Noah, and Wanda Sykes.

In addition, segments from Netflix’s future stand-up specials will debut on Netflix Is a Joke Radio and will also broadcast clips of Netflix’s comedy talk shows and other comedic content from the service. The channel plans to introduce an original daily show, featuring celebrity guests and comedians discussing pop culture and hot topics of the day.

The companies previously announced a pact for the channel last summer.

“Netflix Is A Joke Radio on SiriusXM will be an audio extension of our award winning stand-up comedy on Netflix,” Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in announcing the launch. “We are thrilled to feature some of the greatest and funniest performers in the world with highlights from Netflix shows as well as original programming that further celebrates the art of comedy, and we are excited to do this in partnership with SiriusXM.”

Related

The new channel with Netflix launches as SiriusXM continues to grow its comedy programming. That includes Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio Channel, for which Hart hosts a regular show, as well as a regular series with Ricky Gervais. Other original comedy programs on SiriusXM include those hosted by Larry the Cable Guy, Jeff Foxworthy, Jim Norton & Sam Roberts, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Nikki Glaser. The satellite and streaming radio company also has produced audio documentaries on comedians such as Robin Williams, Richard Pryor, George Carlin and Garry Shandling.

Watch the sizzle reel for “Netflix Is a Joke Radio”:

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Digital

  • Wiz Khalifa Docuseries to Launch on

    Wiz Khalifa Docuseries to Launch on Apple Music, Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran rapper Wiz Khalifa will launch a docuseries, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam,” April 17 on Apple Music, he announced Wednesday. According to the announcement, the series “will go into the most intimate aspects of Wiz’s life,” containing archival footage from throughout his decade-plus-long career. The series will feature interviews with his family and his [...]

  • Top Gear America BBC

    'Top Gear' Finds New U.S. Home at Discovery's MotorTrend

    “Top Gear” will rev anew in the United States. The fan-favorite series for driving enthusiasts will find a new home at MotorTrend Group, the Discovery-owned unit that caters to automotive enthusiasts. MotorTrend and BBC Studios have struck a new multi-year deal that calls for the two parties to produce a new U.S. format of “Top [...]

  • Hulu - Awesomeness - t@gged_S3

    Viacom Prepares for Content Arms Race: ‘We’re Looking Beyond Our Own Networks’

    Several of Hollywood’s major players are expected to take content off the market to prop up their expected direct-to-consumer offerings, but Viacom’s message for international content buyers is that its shop will remain open. “Whilst our competitors prioritize their own platforms, Viacom is moving in a different direction,” David Lynn, chief of Viacom International Media [...]

  • Missing Link

    ‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.28 million through Sunday for 1,743 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Angry Americans with Paul Rieckhoff

    Veteran Activist Paul Rieckhoff Launches 'Angry Americans' Weekly Show With Cadence13

    Podcast company Cadence13 has launched a partnership with Paul Rieckhoff, the veterans advocate, author of “Chasing Ghosts,” founder of Iraq & Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), and president and founder of Righteous Media. Rieckhoff, an Iraq War veteran and a political independent, is hosting the weekly podcast “Angry Americans” in partnership with Cadence13. The show, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad