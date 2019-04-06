You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix's iOS App No Longer Works With Apple AirPlay

Todd Spangler

Netflix iPhone mobile app
Netflix users can no longer launch videos or control playback on Apple TVs or other AirPlay-compatible devices from the streamer’s iOS app, a change Netflix says is due to unspecified “technical limitations.”

Netflix first added support for Apple’s AirPlay in 2013. AirPlay is Apple’s content-sharing feature that lets users play videos, photos, music and other media from iOS devices on Apple TV and select AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and smart speakers.

Now, according to an update on Netflix’s support site, “Airplay is no longer supported for use with Netflix due to technical limitations.” The drop of AirPlay support in Netflix’s iOS app was first spotted by MacRumors, which found that attempting to access the feature resulted in an error message.

However, Netflix continues to be available on directly on Apple TV devices (second generation models and later) via a native app, according to Netflix’s site.

Netflix’s iOS app loss of AirPlay support could be due to a broader business disagreement between the two companies — as Apple is gearing up to compete head-to-head with Netflix.

At a splashy, celeb-studded event two weeks ago, Apple announced “Apple TV+,” its own subscription-streaming service that represents a direct rival to Netflix. Apple’s subscription VOD lineup will include original content from Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, J.J. Abrams and Sesame Street. The tech giant says Apple TV+ will launch in fall 2019, but hasn’t announced pricing or other details.

Apple also announced a redesigned Apple TV app that provides a unified experience for accessing TV shows, movies and third-party services across iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, smart TVs and streaming devices. Slated to launch in May 2019, the updated Apple TV app includes a “channels” storefront that will sell à-la-carte subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, Starz, Epix, CBS All Access, Noggin and others — but not Netflix.

Netflix has opted to not work with Apple to integrate the streaming service into in the updated TV offering, according to CEO Reed Hastings.

At a press event last month, Hastings explained that Netflix wants to control the user experience within its own app, which is why it isn’t working with Apple. “Apple is a great company,” Hastings told reporters, but said, “We have chosen not to integrate into their services.”

