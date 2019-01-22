Netflix Lets iOS Users Share Movies, Shows to Instagram Stories

Netflix is tapping into Instagram Stories for some word-of-mouth promotion: The streaming video service rolled out a new Instagram integration Tuesday that allows iOS users to share their favorite movies and TV shows via Stories.

To do so, users simply select the title of their choice within the Netflix iOS app, and then share it to Instagram, where they can either add it to their Story, or share it directly with their contacts.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Titles shared this way come with Netflix’s default art, but users can add their own stickers, comments, and more to personalize their viewing suggestion. And each movie or TV show shared on Instagram links back to Netflix, allowing Instagram users to start watching with just a click or two.

“We’re always on the lookout for ways to make it easier for members to share the Netflix titles they’re obsessing about and help them discover something new to watch,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “We hope our members enjoy this new feature!”

Instagram first opened up Stories to third-party developers for such integrations in May of last year. Some of the other media services taking advantage of it include Spotify and Soundcloud.

Sharing to Instagram Stories is thus far only available via Netflix’s iOS app. A Netflix spokesperson told Variety Tuesday that the company is already working bringing the feature to Android as well, but didn’t have any specifics to share.