Netflix Claims ‘Fortnite’ Is a Bigger Competitor Than HBO

CREDIT: Epic Games

It may be mostly gamesmanship, but Netflix is saying it’s not really focused on rival streaming-video services from Amazon, Hulu, Disney, WarnerMedia or other big players as much as the numerous options consumers have for entertainment.

“We compete with (and lose to) ‘Fortnite’ more than HBO,” Netflix told investors in its quarterly letter for Q4. “There are thousands of competitors in this highly fragmented market vying to entertain consumers and low barriers to entry for those great experiences.”

YouTube remains a significant rival in Netflix’s eyes. When YouTube suffered a global outage for about 90 minutes in October 2018, according to Netflix, it saw a spike in viewing as well as customer signups.

“Our focus is not on Disney+, Amazon or others, but on how we can improve our experience for our members,” Netflix said in the letter.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Netflix reported 1.53 million paid net adds in the U.S. and 7.31 million internationally, to end the year with 139 million streaming members worldwide — a substantial beat outside the U.S. The company’s stock was down in after-hours trading, with Netflix missing its revenue target and issuing Q1 guidance that was lighter than expected in the U.S. (perhaps related to its recently announced price increase).

