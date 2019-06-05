Netflix Is Testing an Instagram-Like Feed of Photos and Videos

Netflix has begun to test a new feed in its mobile app that aggregates trailers, photos and alerts for upcoming shows in an Instagram-like fashion. The feed, dubbed Extras, is being tested with a subset of Netflix’s audience, confirmed a spokesperson via email:

“We are testing a feed of video extras in our mobile app to help fans connect more deeply with the titles they love and discover new ones to watch. These tests typically vary in length of time and by region, and may not become permanent.”

Users who are included in the test group can access it through a dedicated button, and it is not replacing any of the app’s other elements.

CREDIT: Screenshot: Janko Roettgers / Variety

Image galleries in the new Netflix Extras feed.

Videos in the feed play automatically, but without sound; image galleries can be scrolled horizontally. Interestingly, these images aren’t available anywhere else within Netflix’s app.

Also notable: The feed emphasizes sharing recommendations with others through third-party apps, as well as adding titles to your list. Trailers do not launch into full-length videos, users have to instead click through to a show.

CREDIT: Screenshot: Janko Roettgers / Variety

A show preview and a trailer in the new Netflix Extras feed.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has taken some inspirations from apps like Instagram and Snapchat. Last year, the video service began to integrate vertical video previews that mirror the look of Instagram stories into its app.