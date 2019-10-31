×
Netflix to Launch ‘Daybreak’ Scripted Podcast, Making First Step Into Original Podcasts (EXCLUSIVE)

Will Thorne

DAYBREAK
CREDIT: Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Netflix is set to launch its first original scripted podcast, Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “The Only Podcast Left,” the podcast is set in the world of the streamer’s post-apocalyptic series “Daybreak,” and has showrunner and head writer Aron Coleitethe on board as an executive producer.

According to Netflix, the 6-episode narrative is designed to be complimentary to the main show. The podcast will branch off from season 1 to tell the of a group of teens who decide to make a podcast during an apocalypse.

“Netflix is an amazing creative partner. When they asked us to do a narrative podcast in the Daybreak world, we came back with the most insane idea we could think of and they didn’t even blink. In fact they got even more excited about what we were trying to create,” said Coleite

A launch date of Nov. 7 has been earmarked for the podcast, which will stream exclusively on Spotify until Dec. 12, before becoming available on all other platforms.

“We love how podcasts give creators more freedom to explore and go deeper into elements of their stories, and we see original scripted podcasts as the next level in world exploration. With ‘Daybreak,’ it’s a world ripe for that,” said Rae Votta, podcast lead for the Netflix brand and editorial team. “If the Daybreak tribes can play video games after the apocalypse, we figured they could also be creating a podcast! This one was especially fun as it’s playing into the meta nature of it all and explores what makes a podcast.. by making a podcast.”

Netflix’s other podcasts include “Present Company with Krista Smith,” wherein the former Vanity Fair west coast editor and newly-minted Netflix consultant sits with megastars and tastemakers like Eddie Murphy, Marta Kauffman, Mary J. Blige and TED Talk supernova Brene Brown, and “Strong Black Legends,” where podcast star Tracy Clayton talks to formative black creators and icons like comedian Jackée Harry and director Robert Townsend, and “You Can’t Make This Up,” which gives a behind-the-scenes look at how nonfiction filmmakers got their compelling true crime stories.

