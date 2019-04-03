You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Changes Bylaws to Allow Shareholders to Nominate Board Members

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

In a victory for Netflix’s shareholders on a key corporate-governance issue, the company’s board adopted a provision to let certain investors nominate new members of the board — something most Netflix stockholders have voted in favor of over the last several years.

Netflix disclosed the new proxy access provision Wednesday in an 8-K filing. Under the amended bylaws, any Netflix stockholder (or group of up to 20 stockholders) owning at least 3% of the company’s outstanding shares of the common stock continuously for at least three years may nominate up to two directors or 20% of the board (whichever is greater).

In a statement, a Netflix spokesperson said, “The board periodically reviews our corporate governance, and determined that adopting proxy access is appropriate at this time.” Until now, all directors have been nominated by the board itself.

The move comes after shareholders at last year’s Netflix annual meeting of stockholders approved a proposal to adopt the proxy access bylaw. Some activist investors have been frustrated that Netflix’s board isn’t receptive to their calls for a more diverse composition of directors, among other governance issues.

Related

“This is a welcome and positive step by the Netflix board of directors that marks a major turning point for the company,” Scott Stringer, comptroller of the City of New York, said in a statement. Stringer — who had lobbied for the change — is an investment adviser to, and custodian and a trustee of the New York City Retirement Systems, which owns Netflix shares. “By enacting proxy access, Netflix is finally giving investors a meaningful voice in board elections and they are no longer an outlier holding out on their long-term shareowners,” he said.

Still, there are a number of other issues that Netflix investors have been unhappy about. A majority of shares cast by Netflix shareholders at the company’s 2018 annual stockholders meeting were in favor of changing the bylaws to elect directors by a simple majority — but the measure failed, because it did not meet Netflix’s supermajority voting requirement. Currently, Netflix uses a plurality voting standard for directors, which allows nominees to be elected even if a majority of shareholders oppose them.

Shareholders also approved a measure to eliminate the supermajority voting provision for corporate matters (requiring at least 66 2/3% of the voting power of all the company’s then-outstanding shares of capital stock to approve a measure) to allow for simple majority votes. But that’s a non-binding measure, so the board isn’t required to act on it.

According to Stringer, Netflix’s board now “has to demonstrate its commitment to addressing shareholder concerns and they should consider a number of other proposals that have received wide support but which the company has repeatedly ignored.”

At last year’s meeting, Netflix shareholders approved the re-election of four directors through 2021: Anne Sweeney, former president of Disney-ABC Television Group; Richard Barton, executive chairman of Zillow Group and founder of Expedia; Brad Smith, Microsoft president and chief legal counsel; and Rodolphe Belmer, the former CEO of Canal Plus Group.

Barton received 54% of the shares voted in favor of his election (the rest were “withheld”); Smith received 55.8%; Sweeney received 61.2%; and Belmer received 86.7%.

Netflix currently had 11 board members. The other seven are: chairman and CEO Reed Hastings; Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner; Timothy Haley, managing director at Redpoint Ventures; Jay Hoag, general partner at Technology Crossover Ventures; Leslie Kilgore, former Netflix CMO; Ann Mather, ex-CFO of Pixar and Village Roadshow Pictures and a former Disney exec; and former U.N. ambassador Susan Rice.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Digital

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Changes Bylaws to Allow Shareholders to Nominate Board Members

    In a victory for Netflix’s shareholders on a key corporate-governance issue, the company’s board adopted a provision to let certain investors nominate new members of the board — something most Netflix stockholders have voted in favor of over the last several years. Netflix disclosed the new proxy access provision Wednesday in an 8-K filing. Under [...]

  • iHeartMedia Files for Potential IPO

    iHeartMedia Files for Potential IPO

    As it nears the exit of a year-long bankruptcy reorganization, iHeartMedia filed paperwork laying the groundwork for an initial public offering — to raise money to pay off its debts. The radio broadcasting giant and podcast leader may decide to pursue an IPO, or execute a direct listing (as Spotify did in its unconventional IPO [...]

  • Ed Montes - dataxu

    Ad-Software Vendor Dataxu Promotes Ed Montes to Head of TotalTV Business

    Dataxu, a provider of software for marketing and media pros, has named Ed Montes president and general manager of TotalTV, its business unit that provides a solution for audience-based planning, targeting buying and measurement across linear, addressable and connected TV platforms. Montes previously served as the company’s president of solutions and chief revenue officer. In [...]

  • Real Vision - Comcast X1

    Comcast Adds Real Vision's $15 Finance and Investing Channel to X1 VOD Lineup

    Comcast’s Xfinity TV customers with X1 can now subscribe to Real Vision, a millennial-targeted video-on-demand service for investors, traders and entrepreneurs — marking the latest VOD addition to the cable operator’s menu. Real Vision features 15 original series including interviews, analysis and documentaries focused on “democratizing” financial intelligence. A subscription to Real Vision costs $14.99 per [...]

  • Netflix TV screen

    Netflix Prices for Many U.S. Customers Will Increase in May 2019

    Netflix is about to get pricier for many users: The streamer this week is notifying more U.S. customers that its previously announced fee hikes will take effect starting with May 2019 billing cycles. The company in January announced higher pricing for all plans — representing its biggest price increase to date. The new rates applied [...]

  • Cardi B

    Cardi B, Juice WRLD, More Inducted Into Spotify’s RapCaviar ‘Pantheon’

    Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Jaden Smith and Gunna have been announced as the 2019 inductees to Spotify’s RapCaviar “Pantheon,” the streaming giant announced. Last year, Spotify created the Pantheon, which includes life-sized sculptures of the biggest breakthrough artists of the year, “cultural disruptors who are making an undeniable impact on hip-hop.” According to the rather [...]

  • John Legend's Voice Finally Arrives on

    Google Assistant Gets John Legend Voice, With a Little Help From A.I.

    Ever wanted to casually chat with John Legend? Now you can, in the comfort of your own home no less, thanks to a new Google Assistant mode that makes use of Legend’s voice to respond to everyday queries about the weather, random factoids and more. However, there’s a twist to this: The responses aren’t just [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad