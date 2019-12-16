×
Netflix Breaks Down Results by Region, Showing Strong Asia-Pacific, Europe Growth

Illustration of the video streaming company Netflix. Logo Netflix on the keyboard of a remote control in front of a TV.Netflix, Belgium - 01 Apr 2019
CREDIT: Isopix/Shutterstock

Netflix has disclosed operating results for its international business by region for the first time, showing solid growth particularly in its businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The streamer reported the historical figures in an 8-K filing Monday with the SEC. Starting with the fourth quarter 2019, Netflix will report financial results by international region.

In the Asia-Pacific region, revenue over the past two years grew 153%, to $382 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019. Streaming subscribers grew 148% over that time period, to 14.485 million paying customers in Q3 2019.

For the European region, which includes the Middle East and Africa, subscription revenue increased 105% over the last two years to $1.43 million for the third quarter of 2019.

In Latin America, streaming revenue increased 71% from the end of the third quarter of 2017 to $741 million the end of the third quarter of 2019. Membership in the period grew 61%.

The U.S. and Canada, where Netflix has offered streaming the longest out of any region the world, remain its biggest market segment. It had $2.16 billion in revenue for U.S./Canada in Q3 2019.

Previously, Netflix has reported streaming results for the U.S. and lumped international results into one segment.

