Netflix Announces Interactive Series ‘You vs. Wild’

CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix used a press event at is Los Angeles studio to announce the launch of a new interactive family show. “You vs. Wild,” which will launch on April 10, is an 8-episode show starring survival expert Bear Grylls.

Viewers will be able to show Grylls on expeditions around the world, and have a chance to choose the course of the story in each episode.

The announcement was made by Netflix original series vice president Cindy Holland during a panel about the future of storytelling. Holland said that interactive content was still a bit of an experiment for the company. “It’s still in the evaluation and growing stage,” she said.

Netflix launched its first interactive shows in June of 2017, and at the time squarely targeted kids with “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale” and “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.” The company followed up with an interactive “Minecraft” show produced by Telltale Games.

It first veered into interactive content for grown-ups in late December: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” was a standalone movie based on the “Black Mirror” franchise that was a lot more complex than its previous kids interactives, complete with alternate endings, soundtracks and even loops that allowed viewers the chance of do-overs.

Developing.

