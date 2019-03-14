×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix to Add Age Ratings to More Content on Its U.K. Service

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBFC

Netflix is adding age ratings to more content on its U.K. service after partnering with the British Board of Film Classification. The goal of the new collaboration “is to work towards 100% coverage of BBFC age ratings across the platform,” the ratings board said.

Online services in the U.K. are not required to submit content to the board for evaluation, but Netflix already does so in many instances. About 60% of the SVOD platform’s content in the U.K. is BBFC-classified. “Lost in Space,” for example, is rated 12 (the minimum suitable age), “Stranger Things” 15, and “Sex Education” 18. Acquired films generally already have had a rating applied.

The aim now is to have ratings on all Netflix’s content in the U.K., in part under an arrangement whereby Netflix will tag the content itself in line with the BBFC’s guidelines, which were recently overhauled, notably for graphic sexual content. The BBFC will monitor the classifications to make sure they are being properly applied.

“Our work with the BBFC allows us to ensure our members always press ‘Play’ on content that is right for them and their families,” said Mike Hastings, director of editorial creative at Netflix.

Related

The BBFC ratings appear on the “details” tab on a Netflix show, whereas in movie theaters they appear on a title card before the film starts. A BBFC spokesman said there is the possibility of the ratings symbols assuming a more prominent position on Netflix content over time.

Citing parental concerns, the BBFC has issued new voluntary guidelines for streaming services. The guidelines, which also apply to online games, call for widespread and comprehensive use of the BBFC age rating symbols and the PEGI symbols for games.

The classification body conducted new research with the Video Standards Council Rating Board that found almost 80% of parents are concerned about children seeing inappropriate content on streaming and online games platforms.

“Our research clearly shows a desire from the public to see the same trusted ratings they expect at the cinema, on DVD and on Blu-ray when they choose to watch material online,” said BBFC boss David Austin. “We want to work with the industry to ensure that families are able to make the right decisions for them when watching content online.”

The British government’s minister for digital affairs, Margot James, praised the Netflix-BBFC collaboration but said that “more needs to be done” across the media sector. “It is important that more of the industry takes this opportunity for voluntary action, and I encourage all video-on-demand and games platforms to adopt the new best-practice standards set out by the BBFC and Video Standards Council,” she said.

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • Netflix to Add Age Ratings to

    Netflix to Add Age Ratings to More Content on Its U.K. Service

    Netflix is adding age ratings to more content on its U.K. service after partnering with the British Board of Film Classification. The goal of the new collaboration “is to work towards 100% coverage of BBFC age ratings across the platform,” the ratings board said. Online services in the U.K. are not required to submit content [...]

  • Rakuten TV Launches in More Than

    Rakuten TV Launches in More Than 30 New Territories as Part of Global Ambitions (EXCLUSIVE)

    On-demand service Rakuten TV more than tripled its distribution in Europe in one fell swoop Wednesday, launching in more than 30 new territories, company founder and CEO Jacinto Roca has told Variety. The VOD player has partnered with several major smart-TV manufacturers for the rollouts and is also available over-the-top in the new countries, including [...]

  • TV News Roundup: 'Free Solo' to

    TV News Roundup: 'Free Solo' to Stream on Hulu

    In today’s TV news roundup, Hulu begins streaming “Free Solo,” PBS launches its 32nd season of “POV,” and Comedy Central names Angelina Battista as vice president, brand creative.  EXECUTIVE NEWS Angelina Battista will take over as vice president of brand creative for Comedy Central. Josh Line, executive vice president of marketing and creative announced the [...]

  • Lori Loughlin

    Lori Loughlin's Bail Set for $1 Million; Judge Sets Travel Conditions

    Lori Loughlin appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon, facing a charge of mail fraud in connection with the widespread college admissions bribery scheme. Judge Steve Kim set her bail at $1,000,000, the same amount as her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who is also being charged. Giannulli was not in court on [...]

  • Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra to Speak at the 2019 Women in the World Summit (EXCLUSIVE)

    Priyanka Chopra has just been added to the star-studded list of speakers at the 2019 Women in the World Summit. Chopra, who will be interviewed on stage by Women in the World founder Tina Brown, will discuss her career as an activist and entrepreneur. Recently, the “Baywatch” actress joined forces with Serena Williams in investing [...]

  • CMT logo

    Layoffs Hit CMT as Viacom Integrates Cabler With MTV Group

    An undisclosed number of employees were laid off Wednesday at Viacom’s CMT cabler as part of the integration of the Nashville-based operation with the MTV group headed by Chris McCarthy. Among the senior executives leaving the cabler in the restructuring are marketing chief Anthony Barton and Nashville office head Suzanne Norman. Most of the pinkslips [...]

  • The Act -- " " --

    'The Act' Team on Diving into the Psychology of Gypsy Rose Blanchard 'Coming of Age'

    When writer and executive producer Nick Antosca started working on his Hulu limited anthology series “The Act” about real-life mother/daughter duo Dee Dee Blanchard and Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the documentary about them (“Mommy Dead and Dearest”) was still evolving and therefore not yet available as source material. Instead, he focused on Michelle Dean’s 2016 Buzzfeed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad