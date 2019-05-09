Netflix Acquires StoryBots Kids’ Animation and Education Brand

×
CREDIT: Netflix

Netflix announced that it has acquired StoryBots, the children’s media brand created by brothers Gregg and Evan Spiridellis, the founders of JibJab Media. In addition, the Spiridellis have entered into an overall deal with Netflix to expand the preschool franchise into new areas.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. It’s only the third acquisition in Netflix’s history: The streamer bought Millarworld, the comic-book publishing firm founded by Mark Millar, in 2017, and paid less than $30 million for ABQ Studios.

Netflix in 2016 launched the animated series “Ask the StoryBots,” which uses multiple formats — including 3D, 2D, claymation, stop motion, and live action — to answer classic children’s questions like “Why is the sky blue?” Guest stars in the series have included Snoop Dogg, Edward Norton, Whoopi Goldberg and Wanda Sykes. Season 3 of “Ask the StoryBots” is slated to launch this fall on Netflix.

Under the new deal, Netflix and the Spiridellis brothers will produce more StoryBots original programming, including series and short-form specials, and also plan to expand into new areas. Netflix called it a “first-of-its-kind acquisition” for the company, signaling its “commitment to educational programming for preschoolers.”

“’Ask The StoryBots’ has a proven track record of synthesizing complex subjects into bite-sized lessons that are funny and entertaining for young kids and satisfying for parents,” Netflix VP of original animation Melissa Cobb said in announcing the deal. “We are thrilled to welcome Gregg and Evan into the Netflix family and look forward to building out the wonderful and whimsical StoryBots world, finding new ways to delight our growing member base of families around the world.”

Evan and Gregg Spiridellis commented, “Together with Netflix, our goal is to make StoryBots the leading educational entertainment brand for connected kids and families globally… We see this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring something epically good into the world.”

The Spiridellis brothers founded JibJab Media in Brooklyn in 1999. In 2012, they launched StoryBots online, and to date the brand’s learning music videos have been viewed online more than 1 billion times.

