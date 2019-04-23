×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Plans to Raise $2 Billion More Through Bonds, Bringing Debt Load to Over $12 Billion

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
netflix debt
CREDIT: Michael Haddad for Variety

Netflix is going back to the debt markets — to fuel more content spending — announcing plans to issue $2 billion in unsecured bonds.

The proposed offering would be the seventh time in four years that Netflix is raising $1 billion or more through debt, and would bring its long-term debt to around $12.3 billion if the transaction is completed.

Netflix said the $2 billion aggregate notes will be issued in two series, indicating the principal amount will be in both U.S. dollars and euros. As of March 31, Netflix reported $10.305 billion in long-term debt on its balance sheet.

The streaming giant — which needs cash to cover a content budget projected to be $15 billion in 2019 — last raised $2 billion in junk bonds in October 2018. In that offering, Netflix issued €1.1 billion ($1.26 billion) in notes at 4.625% due 2029 and $800 million of its 6.375% notes, also due 2029.

Netflix also has billions in off-balance-sheet content-spending obligations, most of which is due within the next five years.

Popular on Variety

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

More Digital

  • Woman lying on a sofa holding

    The Streaming Wars' Other Battlefront: User Experience as Important as Content, Survey Finds

    Content is king — but the queen for direct-to-consumer streaming services is overall user experience, according to a new study. It’s well understood that the price/value ratio for subscription VOD hinges on access to content, including exclusive originals and popular library titles. But just as important is an SVOD offering’s ease-of-use and other consumer-friendly features, [...]

  • Mission Impossible 2

    APOS: Paramount+ Streaming Service to Expand to Brazil, Latin America

    The Paramount+ subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) service is to begin operations in Latin America and Brazil from next month. The moves are made possible by deals with Claro Video and with Brazil’s NET. The South America expansion in in addition to the platform’s existing presence in the Nordic region and Central and Eastern Europe. The deal [...]

  • A Man Walks Into the Cnn

    CNN Launches Channel on Pluto TV Free Streaming Service

    CNN programming is coming to Pluto TV, Viacom’s free streaming TV service, on a dedicated channel launching for users in the U.S. Tuesday. To be clear, however, it’s not CNN’s live broadcast feed — that’s available only to pay-TV customers on traditional cable or satellite services, and via authenticated access on the web and mobile [...]

  • YouTube TV

    Verizon Will Resell YouTube TV to Wireless, Broadband Customers Across U.S.

    Verizon has turned to Google for over-the-top TV: The telco will market and resell YouTube TV to wireless and Fios broadband customers nationwide — leading with 5G early adopters — under a pact with the internet giant. The companies didn’t announce YouTube TV pricing, availability or other details; a Verizon rep said only that the [...]

  • Singapore's Mediacorp Unveils Trip of Content

    APOS: Singapore's Mediacorp Unveils Wattpad, Vice Media Deals

    Singapore’s state-backed Mediacorp has struck a trio of new content production deals. They span partnerships with new tech incubators and producers Wattpad and Vice Media, and a series production deal with Spackman Entertainment. Mediacorp says that the trio of moves reflect an initiative to broaden its content ecosystem, explore fresh ideas and new approaches to [...]

  • APOS: Applause Sets up India Adaptation of

    APOS: Applause Sets up India Adaptation of BBC's 'Luther' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indian content studio Applause Entertainment will produce a local version of hit BBC crime drama “Luther.” With “Luther,” Applause will continue its business model of assuming the risk of producing shows, and later offering them to OTT platforms as finished works. Starring Idris Elba, “Luther” is now five seasons old. The Indian adaptation will be [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad