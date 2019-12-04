NBCUniversal to Unveil Peacock Streaming Strategy at Investor Meeting

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is promising to provide a deeper dive on Peacock, its entry into the streaming-video wars, at a presentation set for next month.

The company announced it will host an investor meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, starting at 4 p.m. ET to discuss NBCU’s plans for its new Peacock streaming service, “including the overarching strategy for the platform.”

Peacock is scheduled to launch in April, partly for free — for pay-TV subscribers who have cable TV service from parent company Comcast. The service will also be available for a fee to non-cable subscribers, NBCU execs have said.

“We’re not doing the same strategy that Netflix and people chasing Netflix have adopted,” NBCU CEO Steve Burke said on Comcast’s third-quarter 2019 earnings call. “We’re working within the existing eco-system where there is a lot of [advertising-supported VOD].”

Peacock will draw on NBCU’s news, sports, cable unscripted and Spanish-language divisions to deliver an array of programming in addition to scripted series, including popular sitcom “The Office” — which will move to Peacock from Netflix January 2021. To stock Peacock, NBCU also has licensed long-running favorites from other studios, including a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the rights to “Married With Children” and “The King of Queens.”

The Peacock service will be bundled into Comcast’s Flex streaming content service aimed at broadband-only customers. Comcast first charged a $5 monthly fee for Flex but switched in September to giving the Flex set-top box and voice remote free to all broadband customers.