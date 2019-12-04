×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBCUniversal to Unveil Peacock Streaming Strategy at Investor Meeting

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
NBCUniversal Peacock
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBCUniversal

Comcast’s NBCUniversal is promising to provide a deeper dive on Peacock, its entry into the streaming-video wars, at a presentation set for next month.

The company announced it will host an investor meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, starting at 4 p.m. ET to discuss NBCU’s plans for its new Peacock streaming service, “including the overarching strategy for the platform.”

Peacock is scheduled to launch in April, partly for free — for pay-TV subscribers who have cable TV service from parent company Comcast. The service will also be available for a fee to non-cable subscribers, NBCU execs have said.

“We’re not doing the same strategy that Netflix and people chasing Netflix have adopted,” NBCU CEO Steve Burke said on Comcast’s third-quarter 2019 earnings call. “We’re working within the existing eco-system where there is a lot of [advertising-supported VOD].”

Peacock will draw on NBCU’s news, sports, cable unscripted and Spanish-language divisions to deliver an array of programming in addition to scripted series, including popular sitcom “The Office” — which will move to Peacock from Netflix January 2021. To stock Peacock, NBCU also has licensed long-running favorites from other studios, including a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the rights to “Married With Children” and “The King of Queens.”

The Peacock service will be bundled into Comcast’s Flex streaming content service aimed at broadband-only customers. Comcast first charged a $5 monthly fee for Flex but switched in September to giving the Flex set-top box and voice remote free to all broadband customers.

More TV

  • NBCUniversal Peacock

    NBCUniversal to Unveil Peacock Streaming Strategy at Investor Meeting

    Comcast’s NBCUniversal is promising to provide a deeper dive on Peacock, its entry into the streaming-video wars, at a presentation set for next month. The company announced it will host an investor meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, starting at 4 p.m. ET to discuss NBCU’s plans for its new Peacock streaming service, “including the [...]

  • Tituss BurgessUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Conversation with

    Tituss Burgess Working on Music Contest Show for Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    U.S. actor and singer Tituss Burgess is working a music contest show for Netflix, which has been shooting near London and is being made by U.K. indie Hello Dolly. Multi-talented Burgess has a string of on-screen credits, including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” the Netflix comedy series in which he plays Titus Andromedon. He has also appeared [...]

  • Don Mischer poses in the press

    Don Mischer Tapped for Lifetime Achievement Award From ICG Publicists

    Don Mischer has been named the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists. He will be honored at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 7. “Having spent the early years of my career working in live event television, the name Don Mischer is legendary to me. I [...]

  • The Missing - Israeli Drama

    Hit Israeli YA Drama ‘The Missing’ to Be Remade in India

    Global content creation and distribution company ADD Content has inked a deal with India’s Abundantia Entertainment to develop an Indian remake of the hit Israeli young-adult drama “The Missing.” The original series, created by Yaron Arazi and produced by ADD Content, has had three hit seasons on Nickelodeon Hot in Israel and has been commissioned [...]

  • Shekhar Kapur

    Michael Hirst Signs on to Write Endemol Shine's 'Ibis Trilogy'

    Top screenwriter, Michael Hirst (“The Vikings,” “The Tudors”) has been appointed to draft the screenplay for “The Ibis Trilogy” a series adaptation that depicts the lives of vividly-drawn characters against the backdrop of the narcotics trade between Britain, India and China and including the “Opium Wars.” The move reunites Hirst with “Elizabeth” director Shekhar Kapur, [...]

  • Catastrophe

    Sky Studios Inks Deal With 'Catastrophe' Creator Sharon Horgan's Merman TV

    Sky Studios has signed a funding and first-look distribution deal with Merman TV, the company founded by “Catastrophe” writer Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford. The two-year agreement covers overhead and development funding for Merman, which has won three BAFTA television awards. Sky Studios is pay-TV broadcaster Sky’s new dedicated production arm, which is being ramped [...]

  • Hildur Gudnadottir Variety's Music for Screens

    Society of Composers & Lyricists Announces Nominees for Inaugural Film/TV Awards

    The Society of Composers & Lyricists has been around for nearly 75 years, but not until this year did the organization start its own annual awards program for music appearing in film, TV and videogames — and the nominees announced Tuesday for the inaugural show are certain to be scrutinized as a bellwether for what [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad