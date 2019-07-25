×

NBC Pacts With Twitter For Exclusive 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Programming

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Olympic Rings adorn an event square which opens at Tokyo's Nihonbashi to mark just one year to the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.Tokyo Olympic Games One Year to Go, Japan - 24 Jul 2019
CREDIT: Aflo/Shutterstock

NBC will boost its Olympics push on Twitter next year, under a new partnership that will include a 20-minute daily studio show live from Tokyo produced exclusively for the social network.

Content under the deal — available to users only in the U.S. — also encompasses a daily poll that will allow fans on Twitter to choose one live-streaming look-in to NBC’s primetime broadcasts each night, along with video highlights throughout each competition day.

Under the Twitter deal, NBC will lead sales with Twitter “providing sales resources.” All content will live on the @NBCOlympics handle on Twitter and sold as Twitter in-stream sponsorships by NBC Olympics. NBCU expects to sell more than $1.2 billion in advertising over the 17-day run of the 2020 Olympics, which kick off July 24 and end Aug. 9.

NBC has previously worked with Twitter to promote content from the last four Olympic Games and is stepping it up for Tokyo next year. For the broadcaster, the deal is designed to amp up interest in the 2020 Olympic Games in general — and push people to watch full coverage on NBC’s own platforms — and it’s also an incremental source of ad revenue.

Related

“We have had a long and effective Olympic relationship with Twitter, which provides a perfect complement to our coverage and is an ideal platform for the massive social conversation that occurs during every Olympic Games,” Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics, said in a statement.

The NBC Olympics-produced 20-minute original studio program live from Tokyo will focus on highlights, athlete interviews, and events in and around the city, as well as some of the top reactions to Olympic events on Twitter.

As Twitter has done with the NBA and other media partners, under the NBC deal users will be able to vote on what they Olympics live video they want to see: Fans can vote in a daily poll on which athlete, sport, or moment they’d like to watch on Twitter from NBC Olympics’ Primetime or Primetime Plus coverage. In addition, NBC Olympics will distribute highlights during each day on Twitter, including the Opening and Closing Ceremony.

Beginning in February 2020, NBC will provide Twitter real-time highlights of its Olympic sport coverage, including the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, leading up to the main event next summer.

“A seminal event like the Olympics offered us the opportunity to think bigger and more robustly about how fans can engage in and around the world-class content that the NBC Olympics team will be bringing to bear,” said Kay Madati, global VP and head of content partnerships at Twitter.

NBCU holds owns U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The broadcaster has produced every Olympic Summer Games since 1998 and every Winter Games since 2002.

More Digital

  • The Olympic Rings adorn an event

    NBC Pacts With Twitter For Exclusive 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Programming

    NBC will boost its Olympics push on Twitter next year, under a new partnership that will include a 20-minute daily studio show live from Tokyo produced exclusively for the social network. Content under the deal — available to users only in the U.S. — also encompasses a daily poll that will allow fans on Twitter [...]

  • the void star wars

    VR Startup The Void to Expand to 25 New Locations

    Location-based virtual reality (VR) startup The Void has teamed up with mall operator Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) to open 25 new outposts in the U.S. and Europe by 2022, both companies announced Thursday morning. This includes new locations in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego that will open this summer; Variety was first to [...]

  • John Better Henry Shapiro

    Veteran Media Executive John Batter Tapped as MarketCast CEO

    MarketCast Group’s longtime chief executive officer Henry Shapiro will become chairman of the company while veteran media executive John Batter assumes the CEO role, MarketCast announced Thursday. Batter was most recently CEO of Gracenote, the digital and data segment of Tribune Media Co. Gracenote became one of the world’s largest entertainment metadata services and technology [...]

  • The King - Steven Elder, Timothée

    European Exhibitors Slam Venice for Continuing to Embrace Netflix

    European exhibitors’ organization UNIC has lambasted the Venice Film Festival for including Netflix titles “The Laundromat” by Stephen Soderbergh and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” in its competition lineup. Shortly after the Lido lineup was unveiled Thursday, the organization, which represents movie theater operators in 38 European territories, including Italy, fired off a statement calling for [...]

  • William Green

    Luminary Picks Up Podcast on U.K.'s Great Train Robbery of 1963

    Premium podcast company Luminary Media later this year will launch “Villains,” a 13-part show about the U.K.’s Great Train Robbery, under a multi-series pact with Mosaic Media’s new podcast production company, Ninth Planet Audio. “Villains” is currently in production from executive producers Will Green and Aaron Ginsburg at The Cut, and Ben Adair at Western [...]

  • Mipcom

    Amazon, Twitter and Tubi Execs Head Lineup for Mipcom Keynotes

    Executives from Amazon Studios, Twitter and Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported video-on-demand service, head the lineup of keynote speakers at content market and conference Mipcom, the event’s organizer Reed Midem announced Wednesday. Mipcom, which takes place in Cannes, France from Oct. 14 to 17, will adopt as its overarching theme “The Streaming Offensive.” According to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad