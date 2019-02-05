NBC Sports Teams With Rory McIlroy to Launch GolfPass Membership Program

NBC Sports has packaged up a new way to connect with golf enthusiasts well beyond TV.

In partnership with pro golfer Rory McIlroy, the programmer is launching GolfPass, which builds on several of its existing golf membership programs to deliver an all-in-one offering with perks and content in five areas: playing, learning, watching, traveling and shopping.

The program is priced at $9.99 per month or $99 per year, initially available in the U.S. NBC Sports has future launches planned for the U.K., Ireland and Australia.

McIlroy, 29, turned pro in 2007 and has become one of the most popular golfers in the world. The native of Northern Ireland native is a four-time major championship winner has earned 23 career victories, including 14 on the PGA Tour. “Rory is the perfect partner for GolfPass not only because he’s an approachable, genuine and global ambassador for golf… he’s also eager to modernize how golfers engage with the sport in their daily lives, whether watching a screen or with a club in their hand,” said Mike McCarley, president of golf for NBC Sports.

At launch, GolfPass will provide access to more than 4,000 on-demand instruction videos featuring coaches including McIlroy’s coach, Michael Bannon; Sean Foley (Justin Rose); and Cameron McCormick (Jordan Spieth). Members also have access to a video library that will have more than 1,000 hours of programming in 2019. That includes GolfPass original series, which at launch include “My Roots: Rory McIlroy,” as well as “My Daily Routine” and “Toughest Tracks” with McIlroy, and Golf Channel’s video archive (including historic competitions).

GolfPass members receive a free round of golf each month at one of 7,000 GolfNow partner golf courses in 26 countries around the world. Members receive discounts of 25% when registering to compete on the Golf Am Tour, which annually hosts 800 local, regional and national amateur tournaments in the U.S., Canada and, soon, Australia. Members of GolfPass+ — priced at $199 per year — receive additional benefits on GolfNow, including waived booking fees, cancellation protection and 25% extra rewards points. (GolfPass+ supersedes the existing GolfNow VIP membership program.)

Travel perks with GolfPass include $100 travel credits at partner resorts, including Sea Island in Georgia, The Biltmore in Miami and Bali Hai Golf Club in Las Vegas. Members receive unlimited $100 credits for all Golf Advisor Getaways, and also receive travel information and custom itineraries built from Golf Advisor experiences at more than 10,000 golf destinations around the world.

Finally, on the ecommerce front, annual GolfPass members can receive a free dozen TaylorMade golf balls. All members will be able to purchase products from more than 45 brands with special pricing on clubs, apparel, accessories, digital instructional tools and training aids. The shopping portal will feature exclusive Rory McIlroy limited-edition products.

Other GolfPass benefits include special pricing and early access to Revolution Golf Schools and golf-specific fitness and training programs, including Core Golf with Don Saladino.

According to NBC Sports, as of Jan. 28, 2019, memberships for Revolution Golf video instruction, Golf Advisor Club and Golf Odyssey were rolled over to GolfPass memberships.

NBC Sports Group’s Golf division is anchored by Golf Channel, co-founded by Arnold Palmer in 1995. Fans can access golf programming 24 hours per day through the NBC Sports App. In addition, NBC Sports sells premium subscriptions to PGA Tour Live content ($64.99 per season or $9.99 per month) through its NBC Sports Gold service. That includes more than 360 hours of exclusive coverage, as well as hundreds of hours of “featured holes” coverage complementing what airs on TV.

Pictured above: Rory McIlroy in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament on the North Course at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego on Jan. 25