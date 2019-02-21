NBC News Retools ‘Today’ Mobile App, Readies 7 New Digital Series

NBC News will continue its efforts to augment its flagship “Today” with digital-video series and other mobile extensions, the latest signal that TV’s morning-news wars are also being waged online.

NBC News Digital is set to add seven new digital-video series featuring “Today” hosts and contributors to a larger roster of online programming built around the A.M. franchise. The unit will also launch a newly redesigned “Today” app that offers improved video viewing and features shopping capabilities.

“We’re leaning in to the success we’ve seen by bringing our on-air talent beyond the four hours of daily ‘Today’ TV programming,” said Ashley Parrish, executive producer for Today Digital and a vice president of strategic content, in a statement. “There is an appetite from our audience for more ‘Today’ content that promises to entertain and inform our loyal viewers beyond the traditional television screen, all day, every day and everywhere.”

The new digital-video series include “Open Book,” which features Jenna Bush Hager interviewing celebrities and influencers about the books that influenced them the most, and “Redefining Dad,” in which Craig Melvin talks about fatherhood with real dads. Other new series in the lineup will center on cooking; exploring outsize food options in New York City; motherhood; and female empowerment.

They join a group of returning digital series hosted by “Today” personalities like Al Roker (“Cold Cuts”), Savannah Guthrie (“Six Minute Marathon”), Hoda Kotb (“Quoted”) and Sheneille Jones (“Through Mom’s Eyes).

NBC News Digital has worked to create e-commerce opportunities online, and the redesigned app will extend that to mobile devices. The new app “offers audiences the same shopping opportunities they have been enjoying on the web,” said Nick Ascheim, senior vice president of digital for NBC News Group.