×

NBC News Retools ‘Today’ Mobile App, Readies 7 New Digital Series

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC News

NBC News will continue its efforts to augment its flagship “Today” with digital-video series and other mobile extensions, the latest signal that TV’s morning-news wars are also being waged online.

NBC News Digital is set to add seven new digital-video series featuring “Today” hosts and contributors to a larger roster of online programming built around the A.M. franchise. The unit will also launch a newly redesigned “Today” app that offers improved video viewing and features shopping capabilities.

“We’re leaning in to the success we’ve seen by bringing our on-air talent beyond the four hours of daily ‘Today’ TV programming,” said Ashley Parrish, executive producer for Today Digital and a vice president of strategic content, in a statement. “There is an appetite from our audience for more ‘Today’ content that promises to entertain and inform our loyal viewers beyond the traditional television screen, all day, every day and everywhere.”

The new digital-video series include “Open Book,” which features Jenna Bush Hager interviewing celebrities and influencers about the books that influenced them the most, and “Redefining Dad,” in which Craig Melvin talks about fatherhood with real dads. Other new series in the lineup will center on cooking; exploring outsize food options in New York City; motherhood; and female empowerment.

They join a group of returning digital series hosted by “Today” personalities like Al Roker (“Cold Cuts”), Savannah Guthrie (“Six Minute Marathon”), Hoda Kotb (“Quoted”) and Sheneille Jones (“Through Mom’s Eyes).

NBC News Digital has worked to create e-commerce opportunities online, and the redesigned app will extend that to mobile devices. The new app “offers audiences the same shopping opportunities they have been enjoying on the web,” said Nick Ascheim, senior vice president of digital for NBC News Group.

Popular on Variety

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuaron Came to the Contemporary Black-and-White Look of 'Roma'

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

More TV

  • Ubisoft Developing Live-Action 'Skull & Bones'

    Ubisoft Developing Live-Action 'Skull & Bones' TV Show

    Video game publisher Ubisoft is teaming up with Atlas Entertainment (“Dirty John,” “12 Monkeys”) to develop a live-action pirate drama series based on its upcoming action title “Skull & Bones,” it announced on this week. “Skull & Bones” is expected to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One sometime in 2019-2020. The game takes [...]

  • Speaker of the United States House

    Nancy Pelosi, Ava DuVernay Honored at VH1 Trailblazers Event

    Cher is feeling a little better about what’s happening in Washington, D.C. “When I see Trump spew his hate and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off and feel uneasy at the same time,” the Oscar winner and frequent Trump critic said on Wednesday while introducing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at “VH1 [...]

  • Wendy Williams

    Wendy Williams Sets March 4 Return to Syndicated Talk Show

    After a six-week leave with health issues, Wendy Williams is set to return to her syndicated daytime talk show on March 4. Williams has been on leave from “The Wendy Williams Show” since Jan. 18 to deal with health issues including a fractured shoulders and complications from Graves disease, an immune system disorder which the [...]

  • Kelly Abcarian - Nielsen

    Nielsen Forms Addressable TV Ad Group After Buying Sorenson Media's Assets for $11.25 Million

    Nielsen thinks it has the pieces in place to finally drive up the scale of addressable TV advertising, targeted based on a television household’s profile the way internet ads have been served for years. The media-measurement firm has formed Nielsen Advanced Video Advertising, a new group focusing on developing addressable advertising initially for internet-connected smart [...]

  • Telefonica’s Movistar + Ups Pay TV

    Telefonica’s Movistar + Ups Spanish Pay TV Growth by 28% in 2018

    MADRID —  Telefonica, the European telecom which has made the largest bet on content over the last two years, saw a 6% year-in-year growth in pay TV customers in Spain, the country where that drive is most noticeable, Telefonica confirmed on a Thursday conference call, walking analysts through its full-year 2018 results. Net subscriber additions [...]

  • Name Of The Rose

    Germany's Tele München Group Sold to Investment Firm KKR

    Global investment firm KKR has acquired Tele München Group, one of Germany’s largest television businesses. The surprise deal was announced Thursday. New York-based global investor KKR has holdings in multiple sectors, including infrastructure, energy and real estate. Tele München Group, or TMG, is active in both production and distribution; its projects include the highly anticipated [...]

  • UCLA Hollywood Diversity Report: Women, Minorities

    Hollywood Diversity Gains in TV but Falls Short in Movies

    Minorities and women have registered gains in several key areas of television but women continue to lag in movies, according to a report issued Thursday by the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies at UCLA. “My basic take is that TV is improving more for minorities and women than film,” said Dr. Darnell [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad