×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

NBC News Gears Up for Podcast Push

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC News

Chuck Rosenberg is charting an unusual course for a TV-news outlet. NBC News will be ecstatic in coming days if Rosenberg’s conversations with newsmakers are heard but not seen.

A former U.S. Attorney and FBI Chief of Staff, Rosenberg these days is better known as a contributor for MSNBC. Starting today, he will add to the news outlet’s reporting in a unique way, with a ten-episode podcast called “The Oath” that features a series of deep conversations with top former U.S. law officials such as James Comey, Preet Bhara and Andrew McCabe, all about their personal histories and the influences that shaped their careers in law enforcement and the cases they pursued.

“This is for people who are interested in the news, but want to go deeper, people who want to understand what drives very difficult decision-making, people who want to learn,” says Rosenberg, who has carved out a profile on MSNBC during its coverage of the heightened news cycle around the Trump administration. Did Rosenberg exhaust his guest list? His response: “I have scores of people I’d like to talk to.”

Related

So too does NBC News, and executives are convinced these days that podcasts represent a good means of doing just that. Not too long ago, the news unit largely relied on “showcasts” of MSNBC’s primetime programs to reach the podcast crowd. But there are new efforts ahead, says Steve Lickteig, executive producer of podcasts and audio for NBC News and MSNBC. Chuck Todd’s weekly podcast related to “Meet the Press” was recently revamped. The company plans to launch several new podcasts throughout 2019, including one that will eventually become a daily one focused on the 2020 election.

The move comes as many media companies are embracing podcasts. Spotify’s recent acquisition of Gimlet Media, a leading podcast producer, has accelerated the format, and market researchers expect older consumers to begin accepting the format as readily as the younger generations that already have. The New York Times Co. has the popular “The Daily” podcast, and ABC News has moved quickly into the arena, with offerings that include “Start Here,” a 20-minute look at the day’s news led by Brad Mielke and “The Investigation,” a look at the recent Special Counsel probe of Russian influence on the 2016 U.S. election.

Lickteig says executives will remain flexible about what might make for a good podcast project. “I don’t want to put ‘X number’ on it,” he says. “Let’s launch shows that make the most sense for us and roll it out in the way that makes the most sense. I don’t want to fall into the trap of ‘we will have six podcasts by the end of the year.’ We want to give ourselves room to pivot if something comes along that we didn’t think of.”

Executives have been encouraged by response to Rachel Maddow’s recent “Bag Man” podcast series as well as Chris Hayes’ “Why Is This Happening?”

The new audio programs typically need to spark more than 50,000 to 75,000 downloads to be considered viable, he says. “You’ve got to get to a level where you can sell advertising around it.”

Chuck Rosenberg says he brought the idea for “The Oath” to executives several months ago. “I’ve had about a year and a half with the network, which I have loved, but there are limits to what you can do on TV,” he says,. “You have limited time, and I get that. It’s not a complaint, but if you want to go deeper, you need another format.”

He says getting people like Comey and McCabe to come and talk to him was “actually really easy,” owing to his working relationships with many of them. “I asked, and they were very gracious. I’m not sure it will always be this easy.” If NBC News gives “The Oath” another swearing in, he’s sure to find out.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • NBC News Gears Up for Podcast

    NBC News Gears Up for Podcast Push

    Chuck Rosenberg is charting an unusual course for a TV-news outlet. NBC News will be ecstatic in coming days if Rosenberg’s conversations with newsmakers are heard but not seen. A former U.S. Attorney and FBI Chief of Staff, Rosenberg these days is better known as a contributor for MSNBC. Starting today, he will add to [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cinematographer Defends Lighting

    'Game of Thrones' Cinematographer Defends Lighting Choices for Battle of Winterfell Episode

    “Game of Thrones” cinematographer Fabian Wagner isn’t apologizing any time soon for Sunday night’s poorly-lit episode. Fans were particularly excited for the show’s tentpole episode over the weekend, but many were left disappointed when multiple scenes were too dark for home-viewers to make out the much anticipated Battle of Winterfell. After receiving significant criticism for [...]

  • Denis Leary and Michael J Fox2019

    Michael J. Fox on Facing Adversity With Optimism and Dark Humor

    Michael J. Fox doesn’t let Parkinson’s disease get him down. He takes life step-by-step when he fears he will fall, he laughs through hardship, and he helps others who are struggling to do the same. “I don’t know much about acting, but I know what people have told me and what acting teachers have told [...]

  • iZombie -- "Dead Lift" -- Image

    'iZombie' Boss Breaks Down Crafting the Final Season: 'It's a Lovely Bow at the End'

    After four years of watching the population of Seattle, Wash. gradually learn that there were zombies among them, as well as following a one key undead character as she worked with the police department to solve murders, “iZombie” is getting ready to sign off of the CW. The series, which premiered in 2015, has centered [...]

  • Ron Howard Brian Grazer

    TV News Roundup: Paramount Greenlights Ron Howard's '68 Whiskey' Dark Comedy

    In today’s roundup, Paramount greenlights “68 Whiskey” from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and PBS announces the dates for the documentary series celebrating the 50th anniversary of the summer of 1969.  GREENLIGHTS Paramount Network ordered 10 one-hour episodes of “68 Whiskey,” a new scripted comedic drama series from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. The dark comedy follows a [...]

  • EMPIRE: L-R: Taraji P. Henson and

    'Empire' Renewed for Season 6 at Fox, Jussie Smollett Unlikely to Return

    “Empire” has been renewed for a sixth season at Fox, though likely without Jussie Smollett. “By mutual agreement, the studio has negotiated an extension to Jussie Smollett’s option for season six, but at this time there are no plans for the character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire,'” Fox Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television [...]

  • Game of Thrones Night King Battle

    What the Night King Really Wanted on 'Game of Thrones'

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not keep reading unless you’ve seen “Game of Thrones” Season 8 Episode 3, titled “The Long Night.”  Up until Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones,” the Night King had never said a word and the show never fully explained his motivations. After that shattering conclusion in which Arya stabbed the evil leader, causing [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad