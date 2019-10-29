×
NBC News Plans to Expand Streaming-Video Outlet to 24/7 in 2020

NBC News is planning to add to the hours of programming it already puts out via its morning “Today” franchise and MSNBC.

The NBCUniversal news unit said it intends to expand its NBC News Now streaming-video outlet to a full 24 hour, seven day a week service by winter or spring, and hire more than 70 staffers as part of a ramp-up in its digital operations, some of the first big moves under Chris Berend, who took over as vice president of NBC News Digital in July.  NBC News Now, the free, ad-supported OTT service had been transmitting between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. eastern Monday through Friday.

“The investment will be across our journalism, our products, our technology, and our business,” Berend said in a memo to staffers Tuesday.

As part of the move, the company intends to cut back on a vertical devoted to science and climate reporting, which will become part of daily coverage and will also phase out “Left Field,” a unit devoted to experimental video. These moves are expected to result in some layoffs.

.Catherine Kim was elevated to global head of digital news, overseeing digital editorial efforts at NBC News, MSNBC and the company’s coming global news service. Ashley Parrish was given oversight of custom content, commerce and efforts around “Today.”

 

 

 

