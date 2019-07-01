NBC News Hires Alison Morris From Fox’s NYC Station as Full-Time Anchor for Streaming Service

NBC News Now, five weeks after the free streaming service’s launch, has a full-time anchor: Alison Morris, who most recently was with Fox Corp.’s Fox 5 in New York.

Since launching May 29, NBC News Now has operated without an anchor, with a rotation of various reporters and talent to host each day. The free, ad-supported over-the-top service streams live 3-11 p.m. eastern Monday through Friday.

Morris started Monday on-air at NBC News Now and is based in New York. At Fox 5, which she joined in September 2014, she was a business reporter and anchor, where she earned an Emmy nomination for her “Lap of Luxury” series looking at the world’s most exclusive brands. She also has worked for WSJ Europe as a reporter in Paris, CNBC Europe and was the evening anchor at Fox’s WTIC in Hartford, Conn.

Janelle Rodriguez, SVP of editorial for NBC News and MSNBC — who is the executive-in-charge of NBC News Now — announced Morris’ hire in a memo to staff Monday. “We’re confident that she will bring an authentic, trustworthy and deeply journalistic voice to the product, which is already starting to become a go-to source for a rising generation of news junkies,” Rodriguez wrote.

Morris, in joining NBC News Now, also changed her Twitter account handle — from “alisonmfox5” to “AlisonMorrisNOW.”

In just over a month, NBC News Now has landed interviews with newsmakers including Richard Branson, Priyanka Chopra, Jay Inslee, Michael Phelps, Howard Schultz and Andrew Yang. The service also hosted two live pre- and post-shows for the first Democratic presidential debates. NBC News Now is led by executive producer Erica Fink, who joined the company last summer from CNN.