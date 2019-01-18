×

NBA, Turner to Debut 3-Hour Primetime Live Studio Show on Yahoo Sports

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
nba-the-bounce-logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBA

Coming next week: a new NBA primetime show — delivered over the internet — covering all the live action and storylines of the evening.

The NBA is teaming with Turner Sports and Yahoo to produce a live nightly show designed for mobile viewers in a three-hour block, slated to run five nights per week on Yahoo Sports.

The free-to-watch streaming show, dubbed “The Bounce,” promises live look-ins on games in progress and scoreboards, commentary, feature segments and behind-the-scenes footage. The show will stream regularly five nights per week – Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – from 8-11 p.m. ET through the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

“The Bounce” will premiere Monday, Jan. 21, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a special earlier timeslot, from 5-8 p.m. ET. That’s timed to the NBA’s MLK Jr. Day slate of five nationally televised games on TNT and NBA TV. The show is hosted by Turner commentators Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Allie LaForce and Stephanie Ready, alongside a rotating cast of analysts including former pro hoops stars Gary Payton, Swin Cash and Jason Terry.

Related

Initially, “The Bounce” on Yahoo Sports won’t carry advertising, although under the multiyear pact ads are envisioned for future seasons.

So what’s the point?

First, the NBA and Turner wanted a bigger way to reach fans on digital — particularly on mobile — to keep them engaged in the action as it unfolds on game nights. “The Bounce” will stream live on the Yahoo Sports app on iOS and Android and the web.

One of the hopes is that “The Bounce” will drive viewers to tune in live on TV, buy tickets to future games, or even spring for the NBA League Pass live, out-of-market games package, which has been available on Yahoo since last NBA season in the U.S. In addition, Yahoo Sports is the official fantasy-game partner for the NBA, and “The Bounce” will feature fantasy-focused segments to promote that product.

“We’re not doing this simply to create a top-of-the-funnel [entry point] for League Pass,” said Geoff Reiss, GM of Yahoo Sports, although that’s partly the goal. More broadly, “on a fundamental basis, we’re trying to build products that reflect the way fans live sports… It’s building and serving our audience.”

The companies don’t expect that many viewers will watch the full three-hour nightly stream of “The Bounce.” The show will be optimized around 8-12 minute “consumption cycles,” Reiss said, comparing “The Bounce” to version 1.0 of a software product that will iterate over time.

“The Bounce” will complement the studio shows that already air on NBA TV and TNT, said David Denenberg, the league’s senior VP of global media distribution and business affairs. “We really want to try to reimagine what a studio show looks like on digital,” he said. “We want to capture the pulse of the night in a quick way that’s designed for a mobile audience, wherever they are.”

Added Denenberg, “The beauty of digital is you get instant feedback. The show you see on MLK Day will be different from what you see at the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, the NBA and Turner are continuing to produce and distribute content across multiple platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Last week, the NBA and Turner announced a pact with Twitter to live-stream the second halves of 20 NBA games that air on TNT this season featuring a single-player, isolated camera view (with fans voting on Twitter for the featured player for each game).

“The Bounce” will be co-produced by Turner Sports and Yahoo Sports from the Turner Studios in Atlanta. Yahoo, part of Verizon Media (formerly called Oath), is licensing the show from NBA Digital, which is jointly run by the NBA and Turner Sports.

Yahoo Sports also runs a weekly NFL talk show, “Mostly Football,” hosted by ex-Patriots player Martellus Bennett and co-produced with Complex. Part of the rationale for that show is to drive NFL fans to watch live games on Yahoo — supporting Verizon’s five-year deal with the NFL to distribute the full lineup of live games (with some blackout restrictions) to mobile devices in the U.S., including the 2019 Super Bowl.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Digital

  • nba-the-bounce-logo

    NBA, Turner to Debut 3-Hour Primetime Live Studio Show on Yahoo Sports

    Coming next week: a new NBA primetime show — delivered over the internet — covering all the live action and storylines of the evening. The NBA is teaming with Turner Sports and Yahoo to produce a live nightly show designed for mobile viewers in a three-hour block, slated to run five nights per week on [...]

  • Ikea Sonos

    Ikea Plans to Launch Its Sonos Speakers in August

    Furniture giant Ikea is getting ready to roll out its Sonos-powered smart speakers later this year: The company revealed in a video Friday that it will launch its Symfonisk line of smart speakers in August. Ikea and Sonos first announced their collaboration in late 2017. Under the plan, Ikea will build internet-connected speakers that are [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Farewell to Concubines: China Tightens Restrictions on Short-Form Videos

    Bad news for some of China’s 600 million users of short-form video platforms: No more content depicting foot fetishes, spoofs of the national anthem or sympathy for extramarital affairs, according to new regulations. Worse news for the companies that serve such consumers: They’re now expected to step up their censorship efforts and assume responsibility for [...]

  • How Meta Struggled to Make AR

    The Story Behind Meta, the AR Startup That Just Had Its Assets Sold to a Mystery Buyer

    “It’s a pretty dramatic moment in my life.” To say that Meron Gribetz, co-founder of the augmented-reality headset startup Meta, has had a busy couple of months is an understatement. Meta made headlines in September when it furloughed most of its workforce after an investment round from China failed to go through. Since then, Gribetz [...]

  • Mj Rodriguez, Nico Santos to Announce

    Mj Rodriguez, Nico Santos to Announce GLAAD Media Award Nominations

    Mj Rodriguez and Nico Santos are set to announce the nominees for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards. The “Pose” star and “Crazy Rich Asians” funny man will make the announcement during a live-stream hosted by AT&T and from the AT&T Hello Lounge at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25. “The images and stories recognized [...]

  • Netflix Claims 'Fortnite' Is a Bigger

    Netflix Claims 'Fortnite' Is a Bigger Competitor Than HBO

    It may be mostly gamesmanship to downplay looming threats, but Netflix says it’s not really focused on rival streaming-video services from Amazon, Hulu, Disney, WarnerMedia or other big players as much as improving its own service to win share of consumers’ attention. “We compete with (and lose to) ‘Fortnite’ more than HBO,” Netflix told investors [...]

  • Netflix - Apple TV

    Netflix Turns in Record Q4 Subscriber Gain, Price Increase Weighs on U.S. Forecast

    Netflix is beating Wall Street expectations for international subscriber growth — but its recently announced price increase in the U.S. may have put a damper on its momentum in the States. For the fourth quarter of 2018, Netflix reported 1.53 million paid net adds in the U.S. and 7.31 million internationally, to end the year [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad