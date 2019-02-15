×
NBA Inks Facebook Pact for Video Recaps of All NBA, WNBA, NBA 2K League, and NBA G League Games

NBA Digital announced a deal with Facebook under which all NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League game recaps will be available on Facebook Watch worldwide.

The video recaps will span every game during the season, including the Summer League, preseason and playoffs where applicable. NBA Digital, jointly managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will make the video recaps available on the social giant’s Facebook Watch platform shortly after the games are completed.

Additionally, the NBA will host a weekly Watch Party on Facebook, allowing fans around the world to watch and interact with game recaps and videos together in real-time. NBA Digital will host monthly Watch Parties for WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League.

“We are excited to provide our millions of followers on Facebook with recaps to every game across all four of our leagues,” Sam Farber, NBA VP of digital media, said in a statement. “Through Facebook’s innovative Watch Party experience, basketball fans around the world can interact in real-time and share in their passion for the game.”

The NBA has — in aggregate — 400 million followers across all league, team and player accounts on Facebook, making it one of the largest Facebook communities worldwide.

“We’re thrilled for Facebook Watch to now be a place where basketball fans can come together to get caught up on and debate the latest action from each of the NBA’s four leagues,” said Devi Mahadevia, Facebook’s North America sports programming lead.

