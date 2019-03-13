×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Natalie Portman Launches Her First Online Acting Course

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Natalie Portman
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, star of films including “Black Swan” and “Jackie,” is launching her first-ever online class. In the class, priced at $90 for unlimited access, the self-taught thesp will share insights and experiences over a 25-plus year career including case studies on her most notable roles.

Portman’s class is available exclusively through online-education provider MasterClass (at masterclass.com/np). In the course, she shares her various approaches to acting including how to build a character map; how she researchers characters for both historical and fictional roles; how to work with a director; how she builds the “physicality and the consciousness” of each character; and how she defines the voice and dialect nuances for different roles.

“Acting is a joyful experience. It’s the act of empathy and play,” Portman said in a statement. ”You should be free to be creative, try new things and make mistakes. That is how I learned.”

She continued, “In this class, I’m excited to share what I’ve pieced together over 25 years as an actress — things that have worked for me, things that I’ve seen work well for others, and tips I created to help myself.”

Related

Portman has appeared in more than 40 films, starting at the age of 10 in 1994 in Luc Besson’s “The Professional.” She gained worldwide prominence when she portrayed Queen Amidala in the “Star Wars” prequel trilogy of movies. The Harvard graduate would go on to notch Academy Award and Golden Globe wins for her standout role in Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller “Black Swan” (2010), and she earned Oscar nominations for her roles in “Jackie” (2016) and “Closer” (2004).

Most recently, Portman starred in 2018 sci-fi thriller “Annihilation” and played a pop diva on a downward spiral in drama “Vox Lux,” which premiered at the 2018 Venice Film Festival. She executive produced and narrated the documentary “Eating Animals,” released in June 2018, and stars in Noah Hawley’s untitled astronaut drama, set to be released in late 2019.

Portman “approaches each role with a ferociousness and artistry that simply makes her one of the best actresses of her generation — and she’s done it without formal training,” MasterClass co-founder/CEO David Rogier said in a statement. “Her class dives into the craft in ways no other class has done.”

San Francisco-based MasterClass, which launched in 2015, focuses on developing and selling celebrity-led online classes. Other showbiz figures who have inked deals with the company include Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard, Spike Lee, Jodie Foster, Mira Nair, Ken Burns, Judd Apatow, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Martin and Aaron Sorkin.

MasterClass charges $90 for individual courses and offers a $180 annual plan, which provides unlimited access to all new and existing classes from its lineup of celebrity instructors. The company currently offers more than 50 courses, which can be accessed online at masterclass.com, on Apple TV, and the MasterClass mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Watch the trailer for Portman’s MasterClass launch:

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Digital

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman Launches Her First Online Acting Course

    Oscar-winning actress Natalie Portman, star of films including “Black Swan” and “Jackie,” is launching her first-ever online class. In the class, priced at $90 for unlimited access, the self-taught thesp will share insights and experiences over a 25-plus year career including case studies on her most notable roles. Portman’s class is available exclusively through online-education [...]

  • Wattpad Teams up With Times Bridge

    Wattpad Teams up With Times Bridge for India Expansion

    Indian media investor, Times Bridge has made a strategic investment into Canadian online entertainment group Wattpad. The two companies conceive of the move as expanding Wattpad’s position in India. Times Bridge is the investment arm of India’s The Times Group and has previously taken investment positions in Uber, Airbnb, Coursera, Houzz, MUBI and Smule. It [...]

  • Jade Raymond Named New VP of

    Jade Raymond Named Vice President of Google

    Games industry veteran Jade Raymond has been named a vice president of Google. Raymond announced the news over Twitter today. “I’m excited to finally be able to share that I have joined Google as VP!” wrote Raymond. She didn’t clarify what her role would be as one of the company’s vice presidents. Raymond got her [...]

  • Nancy Dubuc

    Vice May Be Looking to Raise Another $200 Million (Report)

    Vice Media is looking to raise a new $200 million in funding, according to a report from the Information. The news comes just weeks after Vice laid off around 250 staffers. Vice didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is looking to raise the new funding as it is working toward profitability, [...]

  • David Israelite

    NMPA Issues Fiery, Point-by-Point Response to Spotify’s Royalty Appeal

    Spotify, Google, Pandora and Amazon have received fierce criticism from the songwriting and music-publishing communities after the announcement last week that the companies are teaming up to appeal a controversial ruling by the U.S. Copyright Royalty Board that, if it goes through, would increase payouts to songwriters by 44%. While Spotify is just one of the four [...]

  • Microsoft's Hololens 2 Is Not for

    Microsoft Has Been Quietly Working on the Future of Consumer AR

    When it comes to flashy augmented reality (AR) glasses for consumers, all eyes are on two companies these days: Magic Leap, which released its Magic Leap One developer headset last summer, and Apple, which is reportedly getting ready to unveil an AR device next year. One company that isn’t getting quite as much attention, despite [...]

  • New Google Video Shows Company Set

    New Google Video Shows Company Set to Unveil Vision for Future of Gaming at GDC

    With just days until the kick-off of the Game Developers Conference, Google is turning the hype for the keynote unveiling up to 11. In a video released Tuesday, Google asks viewers to join them for the 10 a.m. PT keynote next Tuesday as the company “unveil Google’s vision for the future of gaming.” The video [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad