×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nancy Pelosi Rebukes Facebook Over Fake Video

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly criticized Facebook over its decision to keep a manipulated video of her on its service, telling public radio station KQED that the social media giant was “lying to the public.”

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

A video that was doctored to suggest that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was intoxicated during a recent public event appeared on Facebook last week, and has since been viewed close to 3 million times. Facebook declined to remove the video, but curtailed its distribution by not showing it to users in their news feed anymore.

In her conversation with KQED, Pelosi said that Facebook should take down the video. She proceeded to link the incident to Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, saying: “We have said all along, ‘Poor Facebook, they were unwittingly exploited by the Russians.’ I think wittingly, because right now they are putting up something that they know is false.”

Related

Facebook justified leaving the video on its site by saying that the publisher of the video wasn’t violating its terms of service just because it was false. A spokesperson told Variety last week: “Once the video was fact checked as false, we dramatically reduced its distribution. Speed is critical to this system, and we continue to improve our response. People who see the video in feed, try to share it from feed, or already shared it are alerted that it’s false.”

Popular on Variety

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

More Digital

  • Marvel Comics to Become Audiobooks, Will

    Marvel Teams Up With Dreamscape Media for Superhero Audiobooks (EXCLUSIVE)

    Audiobook publisher Dreamscape Media has struck a deal with Marvel Entertainment to distribute a few dozen of the Marvel’s iconic comic books as read‐to‐me style audiobooks. The titles will be made available for sale, and also added to the free library lending app Hoopla, starting in September. Some of the comic books covered by the [...]

  • Nancy Pelosi Chuck Schumer

    Nancy Pelosi Rebukes Facebook Over Fake Video

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi strongly criticized Facebook over its decision to keep a manipulated video of her on its service, telling public radio station KQED that the social media giant was “lying to the public.” Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. A video that was doctored to suggest that House Speaker [...]

  • Peter Naylor, Hulu

    Hulu Says 70% of Its 82 Million Viewers Are on Ad-Supported Plan

    Hulu sells an ad-free version of its streaming service, just like Netflix. But the majority of Hulu subscribers are on the $5.99-per-month ad-supported plan, which is half the price of the $11.99 no-commercials version. Hulu has previously disclosed subscriber numbers — announcing 28 million customer accounts earlier this month — but hasn’t broken those out [...]

  • Amazon's New Echo Show 5 Costs

    Amazon Introduces New $90 Echo Show, Adds Privacy Controls to Alexa

    Amazon just made smart displays even more affordable: The e-commerce giant introduced a new version of its Echo Show smart display Wednesday that costs just $89.99. The new Echo Show 5, as it is being called by the company, features a 5.5-inch display, which is about half the size of the company’s full-sized Echo Show [...]

  • Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Get Viveport

    Windows Mixed Reality Headsets Get Viveport Infinity, the Netflix for VR

    HTC’s Viveport Infinity VR subscription service will be coming to Windows Mixed Reality headsets next month. VR headsets powered by Microsoft’s platform will have access to the service starting June 5, the company announced Wednesday. Viveport Infinity offers subscribers access to an unlimited number of VR games and apps for a monthly fee of $12.99. [...]

  • Tidal to Host Release Events for

    Jay-Z and Tidal to Host Release Events for Prince’s ‘Originals’ Album

    Tidal has announced a series of listening events across the globe for members to experience the forthcoming album from Prince’s estate, “Originals.” The 15-track album features 14 previously unreleased Prince recordings of songs he composed that were made famous by other artists, including “Nothing Compares 2 U,” “Manic Monday” and “The Glamorous Life.”. The tracks [...]

  • Sword Art Online - Manga Entertainment

    Sony's Funimation Acquires U.K. Anime Distributor Manga Entertainment

    Funimation, as part of its expansion push under Sony Pictures Television’s ownership, acquired Manga Entertainment, a London-based distributor of anime titles in the U.K. and Ireland. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Funimation will merge Manga’s business with the Funimation U.K. home entertainment business and will begin distributing many shows in the Manga catalog [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad