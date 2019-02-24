Mozilla to Bring Firefox AR/VR Browser to Microsoft’s Hololens 2

Microsoft’s newly-announced Hololens 2 augmented reality (AR) headset will get an alternative browser, courtesy of Mozilla: The Firefox maker announced Sunday morning that it is bringing its Firefox Reality AR/VR browser to the headset when it launches this summer.

Microsoft used a press event ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Sunday to officially announce the next version of its AR headset: Hololens 2, which features much-improved hardware and a $3500 price tag.

Mozilla first announced Firefox Reality for mobile VR headsets like the HTC Vive Focus last April. The non-profit proceeded to release versions for Oculus Go and Google’s Daydream VR platform last September, and announced a partnership with HTC to bring Firefox Reality to high-end VR headsets like the HTC Vive last month.

All the while, Mozilla has made no secret out of its desire to extend its browser to AR devices as well. The non-profit struck a partnership with Magic Leap early on, and released a preview version of its browser for the Magic Leap One in December.

Mozilla’s efforts in this space are meant to help developers to build web apps that run across a range of immersive devices, including AR and VR headsets. “Alongside our desktop and standalone VR browser efforts, this prototype of Firefox Reality for HoloLens vNext will ensure that the immersive web works for all users, regardless of which device they are on,” said Mozilla’s mixed reality program engineering director Lars Bergstrom in a blog post Sunday.