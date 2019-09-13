×
MoviePass Shuts Down, With Parent Company Citing Failure to Raise Funds

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

MoviePass card
CREDIT: Darron Cummings/AP/REX/Shutterstock

MoviePass, the long-struggling theater subscription service, finally appears to be down for the count.

On Friday, MoviePass notified all of its remaining subscribers that it would be shutting down the service effective Sept. 14, 2019, because “its efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date,” parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics announced.

“The company is continuing its efforts to seek financing to fund its operations,” the statement said. But, it added, “The company is unable to predict if or when the MoviePass service will continue.”

In addition, Helios and Matheson said its board has commenced a review of strategic and financial options, including a potential sale of the company in its entirety or a business reorganization.

Just before the July 4 holiday, MoviePass said it was suspending service for several weeks to fix technical issues and finish work on a new version of its app. In August it claimed to have restored service to “a substantial number of our current subscribers.”

Meanwhile, last month MoviePass confirmed that a security issue may have exposed customers’ records online, including credit card info.

For 2018, Helios and Matheson’s net loss more than doubled, to $329.3 million, on revenue of $232.3 million, according to its most recent financial filing. The company took a $38.5 million write-down for the third quarter of 2018 related to the impairment of goodwill in the MoviePass business, and it said it expected to record an impairment charge of $35.9 million for Q4 for MoviePass.

MoviePass in August 2018 eliminated the one-movie-per-day plan, priced at $9.95 per month — an offer that evidently proved to be economically unsustainable — replacing it with a new $9.95 plan letting subscribers see just three movies each month. This year, it rolled out a refashioned “unlimited” option, for $14.95 per month, to again allow customers to see one movie daily but warning that movie choices will be restricted based on “system-wide capacity.”

Helios and Matheson is being investigated by the New York Attorney General, which is looking into whether the company misled investors. The company also is the target of a class-action lawsuit by MoviePass subscribers claiming the change in the “unlimited” plan was a deceptive “bait-and-switch” tactic.

  MoviePass card

