×

MoviePass Confirms Security Issue With Customer Records

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Moviepass
CREDIT: Courtesy of Moviepass

MoviePass, the struggling movie ticket subscription service, has confirmed a security issue may have exposed customers’ records.

In a statement, MoviePass said Wednesday that the security lapse was recently discovered and its system was immediately secured. Reports of the data breach first surfaced Tuesday through the Tech Crunch site, which alleged that tens of thousands of customer card numbers and personal credit cards were exposed because a critical server was not protected with a password.

MoviePass takes this incident seriously and is dedicated to protecting our subscribers’ information,” a spokesperson said. “We are working diligently to investigate the scope of this incident and its potential impact on our subscribers. Once we gain a full understanding of the incident, we will promptly notify any affected subscribers and the appropriate regulators or law enforcement.”

Related

The announcement came two weeks after a report that MoviePass was accused of changing user passwords in order to prevent heavy users from logging in during last summer. The Business Insider report, citing former employees, said the lack of funds led to CEO Mitch Lowe making “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” unavailable on MoviePass and ordering that half of subscribers be frozen out during the July 27-29, 2018, opening weekend.

On July 4, MoviePass announced that it would be out of commission for several weeks at least in order fix technical issues and finish work on a new version of its app. At the time, it said it “plans to use this time to recapitalize in order to facilitate a seamless transition and improved subscriber experience once the service continues.”

The number of MoviePass subscribers plummeted from more than 3 million last year to just 225,000 in under a year, according to a Business Insider report in April. The subscriber plunge stemmed from MoviePass’ change in August 2018 to eliminate the one-movie-per-day plan, priced at $9.95 per month, with a $9.95 plan allowing subscribers to see just three movies each month.

Earlier this year, it rolled out a refashioned “unlimited” option, for $14.95 per month, to again allow customers to see one movie daily but warning that movie choices will be restricted based on “system-wide capacity.”

MoviePass parent Helios and Matheson Analytics is the target of a securities-fraud probe by the New York Attorney General, which is looking into whether the company misled investors. MoviePass also is the target of a class-action lawsuit by subscribers claiming the change in the “unlimited” plan was a deceptive “bait-and-switch” tactic.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Moviepass

    MoviePass Confirms Security Issue With Customer Records

    MoviePass, the struggling movie ticket subscription service, has confirmed a security issue may have exposed customers’ records. In a statement, MoviePass said Wednesday that the security lapse was recently discovered and its system was immediately secured. Reports of the data breach first surfaced Tuesday through the Tech Crunch site, which alleged that tens of thousands [...]

  • Matthew Modine

    Matthew Modine Accused of Violating Labor Laws With Campaign Videos

    Matthew Modine has been accused by SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris of violating federal laws in his campaign to unseat Carteris. The production of three campaign videos for Modine by the for-profit New York Film Academy — on whose board Modine sits — has been blasted by Carteris for alleged violations of federal labor law prohibiting [...]

  • Ready or Not Movie

    'Ready or Not,' 'Angel Has Fallen' Enter Box Office Race

    Three more contenders are joining what has lately been a hostile box office arena. Can anyone emerge from August victorious? Fox Searchlight’s “Ready or Not,” a black comedy about a diabolical game of hide-and-seek, will debut in 2,244 North American theaters on Wednesday. The low-budget film is expected to earn upwards of $6.5 million over [...]

  • Rules Don't Apply

    Warren Beatty and Arnon Milchan Settle Suit Over 'Rules Don't Apply' Flop

    Arnon Milchan and Warren Beatty have settled their two-year legal battle over the disastrous release of “Rules Don’t Apply,” Beatty’s period drama about Howard Hughes. Milchan’s attorneys have filed a notice with the court dismissing his suit against Beatty. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Related AMC Stubs Subscription Service Hits 900,000 Members MoviePass [...]

  • Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a

    Bolsonaro LGBTQI Outburst, Subsidy Freeze, Stirs Outrage

    Ramping up the drive into censorship in Brazil, its Minister of Citizenship, Omar Terra, has suspended a call for applications for governmental TV funding – until new criteria are established for its application. The country’s secretary for culture, Henrique Pires, who reports to Terra, has resigned in protest of the incentive freeze. Related AMC Stubs [...]

  • Adam Brody'Ready or Not' film premiere,

    Adam Brody to Executive Produce, Star in 'The Kid Detective'

    “Ready or Not’s” Adam Brody has signed on to star in “The Kid Detective.” Sophie Nelisse will co-star in the dramedy from writer-director Evan Morgan. Related AMC Stubs Subscription Service Hits 900,000 Members MoviePass Reportedly Changed User Passwords to Limit Access Brody will star as a once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, who continues to solve [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad