MoJo Global Arts, 2btube, Touche, Strike Strategic Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

Morris Ruskin, Alex Flores, Arturo Yepes, Bastian Manintveld

Los Angeles-based MoJo Global Arts, former Shoreline Ent. CEO Morris Ruskin’s newly-minted production-management venture, has struck a strategic alliance with top Spanish-language group 2btube and its subsidiary Touché Films.

The deal will see the partners develop, package and produce premium TV and movie content for Latin America, Spain and the Hispanic U.S.

In a first phase, the partners will join forces to access U.S.-based talent for Touché and 2btube projects, as MoJo represents Touché and 2btube for potential co-production deals with OTT operators, TV networks and studios. A next step would be to involve talent agencies complete project packaging.

The alliance aligns MoJo, co-created by filmmaker Jordan Walker-Pearlman, with 2btube, one of the biggest digital media companies in the Spanish-speaking world with offices in Spain, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and the U.S.

“Suddenly the worldwide demand for Spanish-language content is skyrocketing. It’s really a very exciting time,” Ruskin said, noting that 2btube, together with Touché Films, has a global audience of more than 428 million followers worldwide generating at least 1.2 billion views per month.

Ruskin added: “This is going to grow exponentially and also help drive traditional platforms such as theatrical releases, VOD and TV.”

“Our specialty is reaching Spanish speaking audiences under 34,” explained Bastian Manintveld, chairman of 2btube.

“We are leading on digital platforms and film and TV are new and exciting ways for us to scale up and reach this audience through traditional media,” he added, saying this was a “huge driver behind our recent acquisition of Touché Films. “We are proud to have Morris, Jordan and Alex [Flores] as our allies to help us to accomplish our ambitions on a bigger scale.”

This January, 2btube acquired a controlling stake in Touché Films, the production company behind Enchufe.tv comedy channel, which is now moving into more traditional media, with several films and an OTT series slated for release.

These take in “Floresta,” a 10 half-hour dramedy from “Europa Report’s” Sebastian Cordero, girls’ high-school soccer-themed “The Clockwork Strawberry,” “Adultez en espera,” an ensemble comedy, and “Cuckos,” a colorful pre-school 2D animation series, said Arturo Yépez, Touché Films’ head of content development and chief operating officer.

Touché Films has produced a first feature film, “Dedicada a mi ex,” in co-production with Colombia’s Dynamo and to be released in movie theaters in Mexico and the U.S. by Sony Pictures on Nov. 1. It has also closed a soon-to-be-announced content deal with YouTube Originals.

