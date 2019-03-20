×
MLB.TV Joins Lineup on Amazon’s Prime Video Channels

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Amazon has launched MLB.TV on Prime Video Channels for Prime members in the U.S., just in time for the start of Major League Baseball’s 2019 regular season start next week.

The MLB.TV package provides regular-season out-of-market baseball games, both live and on-demand. Prime members in the U.S. can subscribe to MLB.TV for $24.99 per month, or pay $118.99 for a Season Pass, after a 7-day free trial.

That’s the same pricing for the service that the league offers directly, which is operated by Disney Streaming Services (formerly called BAMTech). The advantage for Prime members, according to Amazon, is that MLB.TV will work “seamlessly” in Prime Video, with no additional apps to download or sign-in process required.

MLB.TV joins Amazon’s Prime Video Channels selection of more than 150 channels. Those include CBS All Access, HBO, Cinemax, Boomerang, Starz, PBS Kids, NBA League Pass, Masterpiece, Noggin, Comedy Central Now, Hallmark Movies Now, Lifetime Movie Club, Tribeca Shortlist, BBC/ITV’s Britbox, CuriosityStream, Cheddar, Urban Movie Channel, Acorn TV, Sundance Now and Shudder.

First launched in late 2015, Amazon’s Prime Video Channels pulled in an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue last year, more than double year over year, according to Wall Street firm BMO Capital Markets. Typically, Amazon shares 70% of the subscription fees to partners but in some cases that’s as high as 85% or as low as 50%, according to BMO.

Meanwhile, on Prime Video, Amazon has offered an array of live sports including NFL “Thursday Night Football” games, AVP Pro Beach Volleyball tournaments, and the Laver Cup tennis tournament — available to members worldwide. In the U.K., Amazon Prime Video has deals to live-stream English Premier League matches, the U.S. Open, and the men’s ATP World Tour available.

“Prime members love the convenience of streaming live sports on-the-go — and now with MLB.TV, they won’t have to miss watching their favorite teams play,” Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s VP of global sports video, said in a statement.

MLB games that are nationally televised — as well as games in a user’s local market — are not available for live streaming with MLB.TV.

Prime members who subscribe to MLB.TV can access the service on Amazon’s Fire TV devices and use Prime Video’s exclusive X-Ray feature, which allows fans to access live in-game stats, team and player details and play-by-play information while they watch. Prime Video Channels also are available on computers, iOS devices and Apple TV, Android devices, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1 set-tops, smart TVs, game consoles and other devices.

“Prime Video will be another great distribution platform for out-of-market fans to have daily access to live baseball,” said Chris Tully, MLB’s EVP of global media. “Combining MLB.TV with Prime Video will provide a seamless experience for subscribers to follow their favorite teams and players.”

