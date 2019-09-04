×

MLB Teams With Japan's NTT to Develop 'Ultra Reality Viewing' in Up to 12K Video

Todd Spangler

Major League Baseball is working with Japan’s NTT, a global technology and business consulting firm, on a new, highly immersive video experience for baseball fans — which they claim will be like being in person at a game.

Under the multi-year technology partnership, the organizations are working to use NTT’s Ultra Reality Viewing (URV) technology to create new experiences for baseball fans. Ultra Reality Viewing is described as a real-time super HD surround video synthesis technology that combines multiple 4K camera images into a super-wide image — such as 12K — and transmits the video synchronously to remote locations.

MLB and NTT are in the planning stages for a prototype Ultra Reality Viewing experience at select upcoming games. They didn’t reveal specific details.

In addition, under the pact, NTT will be the “Official MLB Fan Experience Partner for Ultra Reality Viewing” and “Title Sponsor of MLB Network Ballpark Cam” under the pact with the league. NTT is the first Japan-based information technology company to be named an official MLB partner in the U.S.

“We’re excited NTT has committed to building an expanded baseball technology portfolio and we eagerly anticipate what the partnership will deliver for clubs and fans,” MLB commissioner Robert Manfred Jr. said in a statement. The partnership “will explore and experiment with unique ways to create new baseball experiences.”

NTT president/CEO Jun Sawada added, “Through this partnership, NTT aims to establish the valuable technology solution that brings ‘smart sports’ to life.”

