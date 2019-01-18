Mj Rodriguez, Nico Santos to Announce GLAAD Media Award Nominations

Mj Rodriguez and Nico Santos are set to announce the nominees for the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The “Pose” star and “Crazy Rich Asians” funny man will make the announcement during a live-stream from the AT&T Hello Lounge at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 25.

“The images and stories recognized by the GLAAD Media Awards over the past 30 years raised the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in the media industry and furthered acceptance among countless audience members,” GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. “The 30th anniversary of the GLAAD Media Awards will celebrate outstanding new LGBTQ talent like Mj and Nico who break through industry glass ceilings while celebrating the lengths we have come in LGBTQ representation across media.”

GLAAD Media Award galas will be held in Los Angeles on Mar. 28 and in New York on May 4.

Rodriguez stars as Blanca on “Pose,” Ryan Murphy’s FX series that features the largest cast of transgender actors in television history. Not only does Santos star as undocumented gay Filipino employee on NBC’s “Superstore,” but he also appeared in the Warner Bros. hit “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Also in Sundance, GLAAD is sponsoring Outfest’s Queer Brunch on Jan. 27 as well as the “Beyond the Transition Narrative: Transgender Storytelling in the 21st Century” panel at the Filmmaker Lodge on Jan. 29.