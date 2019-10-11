×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Microsoft’s Mixer Streaming Service Loses Its Two Co-Founders

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ben Favreau

Microsoft’s Twitch competitor Mixer has lots its two co-founders: Both Matt Salsamendi and James J. Boehm, who co-founded the startup that eventually became Mixer in 2011, have both left the company over the past 2 weeks. The departure comes just a few weeks after Mixer poached famed video game streamer Ninja from Amazon’s Twitch.

Salsamendi announced his departure on Twitter Thursday, calling Mixer’s evolution “an incredibly exciting journey,” and vowing to remain a part of the Mixer community. “Even though I’m turning in my badge, I’m not gone,” he said.

Boehm made similar assurances in his farewell tweets, which he published earlier this month. “I’m proud of my achievements with the Mixer team and my time at Microsoft,” he said, adding that he was excited about the future of Mixer.

Boehm said that he would announce his next career steps soon. Salsamendi already revealed that he was about to leave the video game industry to focus on a very different field, saying: “I’m ready to try something a little different — lasers!”

Boehm and Salsamendi founded a video game server hosting company as teenagers, and incorporated a subsidiary focused on game live streaming in 2014. Initially called Beam, the streaming service launched in early 2016, and was acquired by Microsoft by the summer of that year.

“Going into the acquisition as a young founder, I truthfully wasn’t sure what to expect,” Salsamendi wrote Thursday. “The support we received from across Microsoft was humbling for me and the experience I’ve gained in the last 3 years is irreplaceable.”

Mixer made its biggest move yet to catch up with Twitch in August, when video game live streamer Ninja announced that he would be moving his streams to the Microsoft-owned service. Ninja had long been Twitch’s biggest star, with a total of 14 million followers. On Mixer, his audience has since grown to around 2.4 million fans.

More Gaming

  • Mixer Co-Founders Leave Microsoft's Twitch Competitor

    Microsoft’s Mixer Streaming Service Loses Its Two Co-Founders

    Microsoft’s Twitch competitor Mixer has lots its two co-founders: Both Matt Salsamendi and James J. Boehm, who co-founded the startup that eventually became Mixer in 2011, have both left the company over the past 2 weeks. The departure comes just a few weeks after Mixer poached famed video game streamer Ninja from Amazon’s Twitch. Salsamendi [...]

  • Trump-Twitch-channel

    Donald Trump Is Now on Amazon's Twitch Streaming Service

    Donald Trump has joined Twitch, the game-focused live-streaming service, apparently in an effort to widen his unfiltered 2020 reelection messaging as the embattled U.S. president faces a fast-moving impeachment inquiry. Trump’s first Twitch broadcast was from his campaign rally Thursday in Minneapolis, where among other targets he lashed out at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Somali [...]

  • Jest to Impress Cartoon Network Virtual

    New In-House VR Program Helps Cartoon Network Artists Add a Virtual Dimension

    Teams of animators and artists from across Cartoon Network’s numerous properties are getting the chance to expand into virtual reality storytelling via the company’s pilot program, Journeys VR. The work of the first three teams — including experiences based on action, nature and comedy — was unveiled to global audiences Oct. 1 on Steam and [...]

  • The Exorcist Legion VR

    ‘The Exorcist: Legion VR’ Deluxe Edition Coming to Steam This Thursday

    Consider it the box set for VR, if you will: Just in time for Halloween, Fun Train is reissuing its “Exorcist” series with a deluxe edition that includes all 5 episodes on the Steam store. Ahead of the release, Fun Train shared 2 pieces of key art from the game exclusively with Variety’s readers. The [...]

  • Harold Ryan - ProbablyMonsters

    Ex-Bungie Boss Harold Ryan Launches Triple-A Game Startup ProbablyMonsters

    Harold Ryan, after more than three years in stealth mode, is finally ready to talk about his next venture after leaving as head of Bungie, the game studio behind hits like “Halo” and “Destiny.” Ryan said he’s set up ProbablyMonsters as a different kind of game developer: It functions as a holding company and incubator [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad