‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.28 million through Sunday for 1,743 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 1-7. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Annapurna prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Nick and CBS, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Loud House.”

Just behind “Missing Link” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Hellboy,” which saw 1,068 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.69 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Little” (EMV: $5.01 million), Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” ($4.63 million) and Lionsgate’s “Long Shot” ($4.26 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Missing Link” and “Long Shot” are tied for the best iSpot Attention Index (104) in the ranking, getting 4% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

