‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Missing Link
CREDIT: Laika Studios/Annapurna Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.28 million through Sunday for 1,743 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 1-7. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Annapurna prioritized spend across networks including NBC, Nick and CBS, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “The Loud House.”

Just behind “Missing Link” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Hellboy,” which saw 1,068 national ad airings across 30 networks, with an estimated media value of $5.69 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Little” (EMV: $5.01 million), Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” ($4.63 million) and Lionsgate’s “Long Shot” ($4.26 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Missing Link” and “Long Shot” are tied for the best iSpot Attention Index (104) in the ranking, getting 4% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$7.28M – Missing Link

Impressions: 506,656,986
Attention Score: 92.38
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 1,743
Networks: 42
Most Spend On: NBC, Nick
Creative Versions: 28
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $24.93M
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Started Airing: 02/16/19

$5.69M – Hellboy

Impressions: 333,565,672
Attention Score: 91.20
Attention Index: 90
National Airings: 1,068
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: CBS, TBS
Creative Versions: 29
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.22M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 12/19/18

$5.01M – Little

Impressions: 309,652,233
Attention Score: 91.65
Attention Index: 95
National Airings: 1,113
Networks: 39
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 37
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $16.36M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/28/19

$4.63M – Shazam!

Impressions: 360,639,899
Attention Score: 90.20
Attention Index: 81
National Airings: 1,340
Networks: 51
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 83
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $26.1M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/20/19

$4.26M – Long Shot

Impressions: 163,361,570
Attention Score: 92.45
Attention Index: 104
National Airings: 380
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: CBS, NBC
Creative Versions: 4
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.64M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 03/12/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/01/2019 and 04/07/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

    In this week's edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with "Missing Link." Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $7.28 million through Sunday for 1,743 national ad airings on 42 networks. (Spend [...]

