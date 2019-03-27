‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.47 million through Sunday for 981 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Annapurna Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, CBS and TBS, and during programming such as the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “The Loud House.”

Just behind “Missing Link” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “Dumbo,” which saw 1,075 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.08 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Us” (EMV: $4.48 million), Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($4.3 million) and Universal’s “Little” ($3.78 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Avengers: Endgame” has the best iSpot Attention Index (140) in the ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

