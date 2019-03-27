×
‘Missing Link’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Missing Link Laika Studios
CREDIT: Courtesy of LAIKA Studios / Annapurna

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Missing Link.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.47 million through Sunday for 981 national ad airings on 37 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 18-24. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Annapurna Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, CBS and TBS, and during programming such as the 2019 NCAA Basketball Tournament, “SpongeBob SquarePants” and “The Loud House.”

Just behind “Missing Link” in second place: Walt Disney Pictures’ “Dumbo,” which saw 1,075 national ad airings across 37 networks, with an estimated media value of $6.08 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Us” (EMV: $4.48 million), Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($4.3 million) and Universal’s “Little” ($3.78 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Avengers: Endgame” has the best iSpot Attention Index (140) in the ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.47M – Missing Link

Impressions: 274,845,723
Attention Score: 93.45
Attention Index: 99
National Airings: 981
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: Nick, CBS
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $11.42M
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Started Airing: 02/16/19

$6.08M – Dumbo

Impressions: 431,848,385
Attention Score: 92.71
Attention Index: 89
National Airings: 1,075
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 52
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $25.39M
Studio: Walt Disney Pictures
Started Airing: 09/25/18

$4.48M – Us

Impressions: 274,602,610
Attention Score: 94.17
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 834
Networks: 37
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 42
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $24.72M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/25/18

$4.3M – Avengers: Endgame

Impressions: 156,240,746
Attention Score: 96.09
Attention Index: 140
National Airings: 208
Networks: 27
Most Spend On: CBS, TNT
Creative Versions: 8
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $4.42M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 12/06/18

$3.78M – Little

Impressions: 211,208,115
Attention Score: 94.59
Attention Index: 117
National Airings: 753
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 18
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.97M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 01/28/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 03/18/2019 and 03/24/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

