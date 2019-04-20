‘Missing Link’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Missing Link.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.91 million through Sunday for 1,852 national ad airings on 41 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Annapurna Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and CBS, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Loud House.”

Just behind “Missing Link” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” which saw 489 national ad airings across 29 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.54 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Hellboy” (EMV: $3.43 million), Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($3.35 million) and Disneynature’s “Penguins” ($3.27 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Penguins” has the best iSpot Attention Index (115) in the ranking, getting 15% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).