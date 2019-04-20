‘Missing Link’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Missing Link.”
Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.91 million through Sunday for 1,852 national ad airings on 41 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Annapurna Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and CBS, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Loud House.”
Just behind “Missing Link” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” which saw 489 national ad airings across 29 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.54 million.
TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Hellboy” (EMV: $3.43 million), Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($3.35 million) and Disneynature’s “Penguins” ($3.27 million) round out the chart.
Notably, “Penguins” has the best iSpot Attention Index (115) in the ranking, getting 15% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$5.91M – Missing Link
$3.54M – Long Shot
$3.43M – Hellboy
$3.35M – Pokémon Detective Pikachu
$3.27M – Penguins
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/08/2019 and 04/14/2019.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.