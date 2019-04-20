×
‘Missing Link’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

Missing Link Laika Studios
CREDIT: Courtesy of LAIKA Studios / Annapurna

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Annapurna Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Missing Link.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $5.91 million through Sunday for 1,852 national ad airings on 41 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from April 8-14. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Annapurna Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and CBS, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Loud House.”

Just behind “Missing Link” in second place: Lionsgate’s “Long Shot,” which saw 489 national ad airings across 29 networks, with an estimated media value of $3.54 million.

TV ad placements for Lionsgate’s “Hellboy” (EMV: $3.43 million), Warner Bros.’ “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” ($3.35 million) and Disneynature’s “Penguins” ($3.27 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Penguins” has the best iSpot Attention Index (115) in the ranking, getting 15% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$5.91M – Missing Link

Impressions: 485,267,563
Attention Score: 91.02
Attention Index: 81
National Airings: 1,852
Networks: 41
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 37
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $30.76M
Studio: Annapurna Pictures
Started Airing: 02/16/19

$3.54M – Long Shot

Impressions: 196,872,799
Attention Score: 93.54
Attention Index: 112
National Airings: 489
Networks: 29
Most Spend On: NBC, FOX
Creative Versions: 6
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $10.12M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 03/12/19

$3.43M – Hellboy

Impressions: 299,316,801
Attention Score: 90.68
Attention Index: 78
National Airings: 1,090
Networks: 30
Most Spend On: NBC, TBS
Creative Versions: 44
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $18.42M
Studio: Lionsgate
Started Airing: 12/18/18

$3.35M – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Impressions: 117,291,944
Attention Score: 93.13
Attention Index: 106
National Airings: 387
Networks: 50
Most Spend On: CBS, ABC
Creative Versions: 13
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $9.14M
Studio: Warner Bros.
Started Airing: 01/20/19

$3.27M – Penguins

Impressions: 279,035,446
Attention Score: 93.79
Attention Index: 115
National Airings: 809
Networks: 23
Most Spend On: ABC, NBC
Creative Versions: 20
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $7.46M
Studio: Disneynature
Started Airing: 04/22/18

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 04/08/2019 and 04/14/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

