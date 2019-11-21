×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Minute Media Buys Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune as Digital Media Consolidation Continues

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
players-tribune-logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Players' Tribune

The Players’ Tribune, the media company dedicated to delivering first-person content from athletes founded by Derek Jeter, has been acquired by Minute Media — the latest roll-up play in a wave of consolidation in digital media.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Founded in 2014, New York-based Players’ Tribune had raised $58 million. Investors included Alphabet’s GV (formerly known as Google Ventures), dozens of individual athletes, Thomas Tull (former CEO of Legendary Entertainment), New Enterprise Associates, and GenTrust.

Jeter launched the Players’ Tribune in partnership with Tull, with the former New York Yankees star shortstop promising to provide a home for athletes to share “unfiltered, honest and unique perspectives” to fans.

The Players’ Tribune joins Minute Media’s owned-and-operated destinations 90min, 12up, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. Minute Media said it will provide enhanced technology, infrastructure and global reach to fuel the growth of Players’ Tribune.

“When we led this category of athlete-driven stories five years ago, we couldn’t imagine The Players’ Tribune would transform the landscape the way it did,” Jeter said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to continuing to give athletes a voice – around the world.”

The acquisition is the latest premium asset to be added to the company portfolio, and further enhances Minute Media’s sports offering by uniquely providing sports content from all touchpoints. This includes premium player access from the voice of the athlete (with The Players’ Tribune), sports media insights (with The Big Lead), fantasy and sports betting expertise (through its partnership with FanDuel), and storytelling from the fan’s point-of-view (with 12up, 90min and DBLTAP). The acquisition, Minute Media’s third and largest to date, follows a year of significant growth for the company and the addition of trusted media brands to its portfolio through acquisition.

“The Players’ Tribune represents one of the most dynamic sports digital media brands in the world,” said Asaf Peled, founder and CEO of Minute Media. “Adding the brand’s athlete community, authentic storytelling and premium content offering to our portfolio is an incredible asset.”

As part of the Minute Media sports portfolio, The Players’ Tribune will continue to exist as a stand-alone brand but with the benefit of expanded global reach and access to an industry-leading, end-to-end publishing platform inclusive of audience development tools. Jeter will continue to be directly involved in the business as the founder and will join Minute Media’s board of directors.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • Snapchat

    Snap Teams With Verizon to Develop 5G Augmented-Reality Experiences

    Verizon, in its ongoing quest to find killer applications for 5G wireless, has signed Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, as a new tech development and marketing partner. Under the pact, the companies said, they will work together at Verizon’s 5G Labs to create new augmented-reality feature and experiences for consumers, including new ways to [...]

  • Three Minute Film Lecture

    Hong Kong Protest Movement Gets Its Own Streaming Platform

    The team behind the award-winning controversial Hong Kong dystopian drama “Ten Years” has launched a new streaming platform focusing on short films about the ongoing protests that have gripped the city since June. Backed by Next Digital, which publishes Apple Daily and Next Magazine, Next Film is headed by Jevons Au, one of the co-directors [...]

  • Memories of the Alhambra

    South Korean Producer Studio Dragon Sets Partnership With Netflix

    Global streaming giant Netflix has struck a multi-year deal with Studio Dragon, a three-year old production company that has become one of the hottest content houses in Korea. The deal is described as a three-year strategic partnership, highlighted by a multi-year content production and distribution agreement, that begins from 2020. Studio Dragon’s parent company, CJ [...]

  • Google headquartersGoogle headquarters, Dublin, Ireland -

    Google Won't Allow Political Campaigns to Target Voters by Affiliation Anymore

    Google is tweaking its policy for political ads, which includes doing away with microtargeting by political affiliation or voting records. The search giant also announced Wednesday that it would clarify its advertising policy to make sure that political advertisers can’t make grossly misleading statements. “We’re limiting election ads audience targeting to the following general categories: [...]

  • Sonos Q4 Results: Revenue, Losses Grow,

    Sonos Acquires Voice Assistant Startup Snips for $37.5 Million

    Smart speaker maker Sonos is getting ready to take a more active role in voice control: Sonos announced the acquisition of Paris- and Tokyo-based voice assistant startup Snips Wednesday. Snips had been developing a platform to launch dedicated voice assistants for smart speakers and other devices. Sonos spent $37.5 million in cash on the startup, [...]

  • Ramin Arani - Vice Media

    Vice Hires Fidelity Veteran Ramin Arani as CFO (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vice Media Group appointed Ramin Arani, a 26-year veteran of Fidelity Investments and an early adviser to Vice, as its new chief financial officer. Arani, reporting to CEO Nancy Dubuc, will lead all financial and accounting functions for Vice Media Group. Following Vice Media Group’s recent acquisition of Refinery29, Arani will also work to unify [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad