Minute Media Buys Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune as Digital Media Consolidation Continues

The Players’ Tribune, the media company dedicated to delivering first-person content from athletes founded by Derek Jeter, has been acquired by Minute Media — the latest roll-up play in a wave of consolidation in digital media.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Founded in 2014, New York-based Players’ Tribune had raised $58 million. Investors included Alphabet’s GV (formerly known as Google Ventures), dozens of individual athletes, Thomas Tull (former CEO of Legendary Entertainment), New Enterprise Associates, and GenTrust.

Jeter launched the Players’ Tribune in partnership with Tull, with the former New York Yankees star shortstop promising to provide a home for athletes to share “unfiltered, honest and unique perspectives” to fans.

The Players’ Tribune joins Minute Media’s owned-and-operated destinations 90min, 12up, DBLTAP, Mental Floss and The Big Lead. Minute Media said it will provide enhanced technology, infrastructure and global reach to fuel the growth of Players’ Tribune.

“When we led this category of athlete-driven stories five years ago, we couldn’t imagine The Players’ Tribune would transform the landscape the way it did,” Jeter said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to continuing to give athletes a voice – around the world.”

The acquisition is the latest premium asset to be added to the company portfolio, and further enhances Minute Media’s sports offering by uniquely providing sports content from all touchpoints. This includes premium player access from the voice of the athlete (with The Players’ Tribune), sports media insights (with The Big Lead), fantasy and sports betting expertise (through its partnership with FanDuel), and storytelling from the fan’s point-of-view (with 12up, 90min and DBLTAP). The acquisition, Minute Media’s third and largest to date, follows a year of significant growth for the company and the addition of trusted media brands to its portfolio through acquisition.

“The Players’ Tribune represents one of the most dynamic sports digital media brands in the world,” said Asaf Peled, founder and CEO of Minute Media. “Adding the brand’s athlete community, authentic storytelling and premium content offering to our portfolio is an incredible asset.”

As part of the Minute Media sports portfolio, The Players’ Tribune will continue to exist as a stand-alone brand but with the benefit of expanded global reach and access to an industry-leading, end-to-end publishing platform inclusive of audience development tools. Jeter will continue to be directly involved in the business as the founder and will join Minute Media’s board of directors.