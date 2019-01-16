×
Microsoft Hints at Mixed Reality Update for Mobile World Congress

Janko Roettgers

Microsoft
CREDIT: Shutterstock / Paolo Bona

Microsoft may give us an update on its Mixed Reality ambitions at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month: The company sent out invites for a press conference Wednesday that list Alex Kipman, who leads its augmented and virtual reality efforts, among the speakers.

Kipman will speak together with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and corporate vice president Julia White, who leads the company’s cloud efforts. The invite doesn’t feature any hints about the topics the executives plan to address, and a Microsoft spokesperson declined to share any additional details.

The Verge, which was first to report about Kipman speaking at the event, mused that Microsoft may use Mobile World Congress to unveil a long-awaited second-generation Hololens device. However, it’s also possible that Kipman will give an update on the company’s general mixed reality strategy, which includes VR headsets made by third-party manufacturers including Samsung, Dell and HP.

Microsoft’s press conference is scheduled for February 24, the first day of Mobile World Congress. The entire event will last until February 27, and is likely also going to feature AR updates from other mobile manufacturers and platforms.

  Microsoft

