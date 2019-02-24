×
Microsoft Unveils Hololens 2, Its Next-Generation Augmented Reality Headset

Janko Roettgers

CREDIT: Courtesy of Microsoft

Microsoft unveiled the second generation of its Hololens augmented reality headset at a press event in Barcelona Sunday. The new headset features mode than double its field of view, according to Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman, while still offering 47 pixels per degree of sight.

One of the major new features of Hololens 2 is hand tracking, which allows users to touch and interact with holograms. In a demo shown on stage Sunday, Hololens 2 was capable of precisely tracking each and every finger, allowing users to touch buttons and even playing an AR piano.

The headset also comes with integrated eye tracking, and is meant to be more ergonomic. This includes a display that flips up, allowing wearers to easily switch between AR and real-world without having to take off the headset. Microsoft also developed what Kipman called a “universal fit system” for the device — a subtle dig at the Magic Leap One, which has to be custom-fitted for each and every user.

 

Developing.

