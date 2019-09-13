×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Microsoft, Apple Join Hollywood Open Source Coalition

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
academy software foundation logo

Microsoft and Apple have both joined the Academy Software Foundation, a group designed to promote the use of open source in Hollywood. Both companies joined the foundation at the premier membership level, which helps it to surpass $1 million in annual funding.

“Filmmakers everywhere use Apple products,” said Academy Software Foundation executive director David Morin in a statement. “We are delighted to welcome Apple as a new member, and we look forward to working with them to ensure that our open source projects run well on Apple software platforms.”

In addition to becoming a premier member, Microsoft is also joining the foundation’s governing board and technical advisory council.

“At Microsoft, our mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more, and it’s this mission that drives our commitment to open source,” said Microsoft Azure Storage, Media and Edge corporate vice president Tad Brockway. “We’re excited to become a member of the Academy Software Foundation and work together with the industry’s open source community to bring the latest cloud technologies to the Foundation and its projects.”

The Academy Software foundation launched a little over a year ago as a joint project of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Linux Foundation. The group’s work includes spearheading open source projects like OpenTimelineIO, an open source tool initially developed at Pixar that has been used for movies like “Coco,” “Incredibles 2,” and “Toy Story 4.”

In addition to Apple and Microsoft, the foundation’s members include Netflix, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dreamworks Animation, Unreal, Google Cloud, Sony Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Red Hat, Warner Bros and the Visual Effects Society, among others.

Popular on Variety

More Digital

  • A Gate is Seen at the

    Walt Disney Studios Teams Up With Microsoft to Make Movies in the Cloud (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Walt Disney Studios has partnered with Microsoft to move key parts of its movie-making and distribution processes to the cloud. The 5-year partnership is being spearheaded by Disney’s StudioLab, and internal innovation incubation lab, and has the ultimate goal of using Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform all the way “from scene to screen,” as the [...]

  • PewDiePie - YouTube

    Top YouTuber PewDiePie Withdraws $50,000 Pledge to Anti-Defamation League, Calls It a 'Mistake'

    PewDiePie, the most-followed individual creator on YouTube, has waded into a new controversy. A day after the Swedish-born YouTuber — whose name is Felix Kjellberg — announced that he would be donating $50,000 to the Anti-Defamation League anti-hate group, he backtracked and said his initial decision was a “mistake” and that the contribution didn’t “feel [...]

  • Game Awards OrchestraThe Game Awards, Show,

    The Game Awards 2019 Sets December Date, Will Live-Stream Across 45 Platforms

    The Game Awards 2019, the fifth annual video game industry kudosfest, will be held Dec. 12 in Los Angeles and will be live-streamed for free again on more than 45 different platforms worldwide. The Game Awards is an annual celebration of video games and the people who make them, created and executive produced by Geoff [...]

  • Rooster Teeth

    WarnerMedia's Rooster Teeth Cuts 13% of Staff, Laying Off About 50

    Rooster Teeth, for the first time in its 16-year history, has made a broad cutback in its workforce — laying off 13% of its employees, or about 50 staffers. The layoffs at Rooster Teeth, the sci-fi, gaming and fandom division of WarnerMedia’s Otter Media, were confirmed by the company Thursday. Rooster Teeth co-founder and CEO [...]

  • Notorious B.I.G.’s 'Ready to Die' Gets

    Notorious B.I.G.’s 'Ready to Die' Gets a Deep Dive in ‘Birth of Biggie’ Mini-Documentary

    Following its excellent Beastie Boys “Still Ill” mini-documentary, Amazon Music has released The Birth of Biggie: 25 Years of Ready to Die in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Notorious B.I.G.’s blockbuster 1994 debut album, “Ready To Die.” While this mini-doc obviously doesn’t have the same level of access that its predecessor did — its subject [...]

  • daydream view

    Hulu Discontinues VR App for Google’s Daydream Headset

    Hulu has dropped support for Google’s Daydream VR platform: The video streaming service quietly removed Daydream support from its Android app in recent weeks, making it impossible for most Daydream users to watch Hulu videos on Google’s Daydream View VR headset. A Hulu spokesperson confirmed the change to Variety, but declined to comment further. A [...]

  • Boat Rocker Media to Acquire Platform

    Boat Rocker Media Buys Platform One Media to Expand Scripted TV Operation (EXCLUSIVE)

    Boat Rocker Media has acquired Platform One Media, the TV production and sales arm launched two years ago with backing from Liberty Global and private equity giant TPG. Platform One CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh will become founder and chairman of Platform One, and she will also take on a leadership role at Toronto-based Boat Rocker. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad