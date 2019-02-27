×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michelle Obama Joins YouTube’s Book Panel Discussion Special

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michelle Obama
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

YouTube has tapped Michelle Obama to headline an original special, “BookTube,” slated to debut next month during Women’s History Month.

The former First Lady will discuss her bestselling memoir “Becoming” with a panel of YouTubers.  John Green — best-selling author of books including “The Fault in Our Stars” and co-founder of YouTube channels vlogbrothers and Crash Course — will moderate the discussion. Along with Michelle Obama, the special will feature a panel of YouTube creators including Jouelzy, Ariel Bissett, Kat O’Keeffe, Jesse George and Franchesca Ramsey.

YouTube plans to release the original special in March, to be available for free, with an exact date yet to be determined. “BookTube” will comprise seven short-form “chapters,” each under 10 minutes, based on the questions from the YouTube creators for Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” was first released Nov. 13, 2018, by Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing, and is being published in 44 languages around the world. The book was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller after one week of sales, and to date has sold more than 5.9 million units in all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada.

Related

Separately, Barack and Michelle Obama have established a production company, Higher Ground Productions, which has a multiyear development deal with Netflix. On Tuesday, Higher Ground named Priya Swaminathan, formerly with Annapurna, and Tonia Davis, who hails from Chernin Entertainment, as co-heads of the venture.

The “BookTube” special featuring Michelle Obama comes from the YouTube Originals group, led by global head of original content Susanne Daniels.

Last fall, YouTube switched up its strategy on original productions to what it calls “Single Slate,” under which it will make all of its originals available on a free, ad-supported basis — signaling a move toward projects with broad, mainstream appeal rather than those built around YouTube personalities. In many cases, YouTube will window series and movies to premiere first on the YouTube Premium subscription service before making them available for free.

Popular on Variety

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

More Digital

  • Michelle Obama

    Michelle Obama Joins YouTube's Book Panel Discussion Special

    YouTube has tapped Michelle Obama to headline an original special, “BookTube,” slated to debut next month during Women’s History Month. The former First Lady will discuss her bestselling memoir “Becoming” with a panel of YouTubers.  John Green — best-selling author of books including “The Fault in Our Stars” and co-founder of YouTube channels vlogbrothers and [...]

  • Sports Streamer DAZN Lines Up MotoGP

    Sports Streamer DAZN Sets MotoGP Series as It Expands Originals (EXCLUSIVE)

    As the generalist streamers dive deeper into sports programming, specialist sports player DAZN is growing its lineup of originals alongside its coverage of live events. Next up is “In Our Blood,” a three-part series about three generations of iconic Spanish MotoGP riders: Alex Criville, Jorge Lorenzo, and Marc Marquez. Former BT, ESPN, and Sky programming [...]

  • Invar Studios Tackles Bikini Killer for

    Invar Studios Tackles Bikini Killer for India’s Zee 5 (EXCLUSIVE)  

    Invar Studios Global, a production entity with offices in Los Angeles, Mumbai and Silicon Valley, will produce three seasons of English and Hindi language crime series “Snake” for Indian OTT platform Zee 5. The series will focus on the life of French national Charles Sobhraj, nicknamed the ‘Bikini Killer’ for a series of murders that [...]

  • ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad

    ‘Wonder Park’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Wonder Park.” Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.9 million through Sunday for 1,167 national ad airings on 29 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Naveen Sarma Strictly Business Podcast

    Listen: What a Recession Could Mean for the Media Business

    With many economists predicting a recession could hit the U.S. economy in the coming months, the media business could be in for a rough ride. But there’s a lot more roiling this sector right now that must be taken into account to understand what the future might bring. On the latest episode of the Variety [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Facebook's Launch of 'Clear History' Feature This Year Will Crimp Ad Growth, CFO Says

    For Facebook, giving its 2.32 billion monthly users the ability to clear out their digital history — something the company plans to launch in 2019 — is going to hurt the social-media colossus’ business, according to a top Facebook exec. “Privacy is a headwind for us in 2019,” CFO David Wehner said, speaking at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad